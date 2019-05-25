It’s not just the lights that will go out this summer in Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s plan to pull the plug on its transmission lines when high winds and wildfires threaten to snap them. Kern County residents will sizzle in the heat as their air conditions shut off. Communications, water supplies and transportation will be disrupted. Grocery stores, gas stations, ATMs and banks, and many services will be unavailable.
We all must be prepared. On its website, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has posted tips on how to survive during a power outage. Go to www.ready.gov/power-outages.
Some steps you can take include: Keep freezer and refrigerator doors closed. Buy an emergency generator. Disconnect appliances and electronics to protect them from power surges. Have alternative plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices. Seek shelter in a cooling center. Check on neighbors. Stock up on non-perishable food supplies. Keep vehicles fueled and mobile phones charged. Fill a bathtub with water. Release the garage door. Have a supply of batteries. Buy a battery-powered radio.
The Californian asked readers to offer their tips about how to prepare and survive an electricity blackout this summer. If you have additional tips, or wish to comment on PG&E’s blackout plans, send your letter to opinion@bakersfield.com.
Not exactly MacGyver
They are not exactly MacGyver tricks, but good ideas anyway. Know how to disengage your garage door opener, so you can open it manually. Know how to re-engage the lock to secure your garage when done. Know exactly where your flashlights are located, and how to find them and the spare batteries in the dark.
Dick Taylor, Bakersfield
Look to the sun
Solar power banks will come in handy during a blackout to charge cell phones, laptops, etc. They employ solar energy to produce electricity. This electricity can be used for different electrical devices and to charge batteries. Most of them are generally portable and can supply up to 48 volts and 4000-ampere hours. They are available for around $30. What would we do without our phones? Even my land line phone is connected to the router.
Consider obtaining a solar generator as an alternative energy source.
Terry McCormick, Bakersfield
Old-fashioned fire, fans
Eeeks! Besides the usual “have water, flashlights, be careful with candles talk,” I’d say make sure your phones are charged all the time so you have communications and maybe buy one of those little phone power packs that charge on their own. Also, have a barbecue at hand for cooking. You can cook meat and potatoes easily on a barbecue. And purchase or make a few, old-fashioned hand fans. You're going to need some air circulation in the summer heat.
Beth Bookhart Pandol, Bakersfield
Many uses for frozen water bottles
We have changed all our candles to those battery-operated decorative ones. They give off a decent amount of light. I guess we also could get out the Halloween and Christmas ones to light the whole house if we needed to. We just would need plenty of batteries. But they are LED and seem to last quite a while. Also, those little battery-operated tea lamps give off enough light to find your way to the bathroom, etc. None of them give off much heat and are easily moved, unlike lighted wax candles.
We added some rolling screen doors this year and they really help with cross ventilation. Remember, that’s what we used before AC?
Camp stoves with propane canisters are cheap. I’m not sure I’d want to live without tea in the morning. So, I better dig mine out. Keep the propane tanks full for the barbecue, since the meat will not last. Share with the neighbors. Outages usually put folks in the streets, so even those who don't know the neighbors could meet them.
Lastly, I have been filling sturdy plastic beverage bottles with water and freezing them for those trips to the store, to the coast or whatever. They work great in coolers and you can refill and refreeze at most hotel rooms with a small fridge for the trip home. Works far better than blue ice and you can drink the melted contents.
I read somewhere that freezers work best when full and that such frozen water can keep freezers cold longer. We did have our garage freezer out for 24 hours recently and nothing defrosted at all with a bunch of those inside.
Be sure you have a hand-held, manual can opener!
Carola, Rupert
Nothing replaces electricity
Many people’s homes have become hospitals without walls. This is due, in part, to hospitalized patients being discharged sicker and quicker, and the increase in procedures being done in outpatient settings.
The advances in medicine contribute to people living longer. However, physiologically, unavoidable changes still occur. That brings me to the topic of helping those at home who are dependent upon electricity for their life-sustaining devices.
As the owner and operator of a Bakersfield home healthcare business, I recognize nothing replaces electricity in the most severe instances. Hospitals have generators for backup, ensuring the highest acuity patient’s life is maintained. But, have we really reached a time when a generator becomes a necessary piece of equipment for homes providing comfort for the sickest members in our community? If there’s no place like home, then maybe there’s no place like a home with a generator.
Another option in a blackout would be to transport those on life-sustaining equipment to a hotel that has power. The best chances for survival would be in a climate-controlled environment, where food and water are available, and assistance is a phone call away. And that phone should be a corded one that can be plugged into the phone jack, as it doesn’t require electricity to operate.
Battery-operated hand-held fans would help for a while. Hyperthermia will develop quickly in those who are compromised due to one or more health conditions.
Keep medications refilled as often as permitted. Don’t wait until the last minute.
Everyone on life-sustaining equipment should be registered with emergency responders, such as Hall Ambulance, to be triaged in the event of a disaster. And it’s time to redefine disaster. A power outage for some fragile members in our community is a disaster.
Darlyn Baker, Bakersfield
Plan for all disasters
I have been following this issue and I do have some suggestions. Most of these my family already is doing, but some we need to implement.
We have a Bakersfield house (urban setting) and a mountain house (rural, heavily forested.) Preparing for an outage is similar for both, but there are a few differences. Also, much of what I list goes beyond loss of power to include disaster preparedness.
It may not be PG&E’s aging infrastructure that fails in a windstorm. Fire, flood, earthquake and civil revolt (let’s hope not) can all result in a power outage. The best bet is to be ready for them all. Always prepare for at least three days without power, then prepare for three more.
Keep a to-go bag
We keep a duffle bag in each vehicle and one in the house that we can grab in case we need to leave in a hurry. In these bags are the non-perishable supplies that one would need to survive three days: first aid, simple tools, saw, clothes, soap, dental care, flashlight, hand-crank radio/flashlight, extra batteries and money.
Don’t use candles
In a power outage, don’t use candles or any type of open flame. It is not worth risking the loss of your home. We have LED (very conservative on power use) flashlights in every room and hallway. At any hardware store, you can get emergency lights that plug into electrical outlets. These are also LED, with rechargeable batteries. During normal operation, they have a faint nightlight glow. During an outage, they sense no power and the brighter LED light comes on.
We place these in hallways and near doors. I test all my lights on a regular basis. The rechargeable ones wear out over time and lose their charge quicker than regular battery-operated lights. When lights don’t work, they get replaced.
Emergency Services
Depending on what has caused the outage, you may need emergency services. Chances are great that phone service will be hampered. Chances are also great that all emergency services will be busy. Cell phones are useless at our mountain home and if your local cell towers go down, useless in an urban setting. Land line phones, except your cordless ones, may or may not work. We have a non-cordless phone in the garage for emergencies. If your non-cell phone service is via internet, you may not have service as your modem will be out. Most modems come with a battery backup. Make sure yours does.
Medical
Make sure you always have a good reserve of all critical medications (three days at least). Most CPAP devices used by people with sleep apnea are set up for battery backup. Register all devices for medical needs with PG&E/SCE. Assemble a first aid kit and be aware of your physical abilities and ailments. Prepare to deal with them without access to urgent care, emergency rooms or ambulance services. Take a first aid course.
Water
We have a dedicated 55-gallon plastic water container at both residences. They are available at many stores. These come with a 4-micron filter and hand pump. The filter will remove nasty microscopic critters that can make you really sick. I change the water annually and add two capfuls of liquid bleach. The water company at our mountain home has a generator for one of its production wells. In the urban setting, this may not be the case and water supply may be an issue. In certain areas of Bakersfield, sewage services require pumping to the treatment plants. Without power, these services can become “interesting.”
Always have plenty of wine in case your neighbors need a place to stay. A warm Cabernet is much more rewarding than a warm Budweiser.
Food, food preparation
We stock canned food at both residences and try to cycle through them before expiration dates arrive. At both residences we have propane grills and propane camp stoves. Never use grills, or camp stoves inside. Keeping freezers full and with large amounts of ice will extend the life of perishable food. Avoid opening refrigerator/freezers during an outage.
Generators
At our mountain home, our generator is connected to our power panel. Never install a generator unless you are a licensed, qualified electrician. Additionally, inform your power supplier (PG&E/SCE) that you have a generator. Running a generator that is not properly installed creates a huge danger to the linemen trying to fix downed lines. Our generator runs off our main 300-plus gallon propane tank and can run the house except for the electric water heater. At the Bakersfield home, our generator is not connected to the power panel. It is gasoline powered and if needed we use an extension cord for refrigerators.
Consult an expert concerning generating capacity, fuel type and installation. Generators can be loud, so we run ours for an hour and then shut them down for four hours. This should be enough to cool down your refrigerator/freezer. We also operate the generators for 20 minutes every two to three months to make sure they run and to keep lubrication in their upper parts. Make sure your generator is compatible with electronics (computer, tablet, cell phone, stereo, television, etc.). While running the generator, make sure you charge all your electronics.
Heating, ventilation, air conditioning
During an extended power outage, depending on your location, it is doubtful that your house, or outside, will be very comfortable. People did just fine around Bakersfield before HVAC, or at least that’s what I read. More than likely it will be very hot. Seek shade and stay hydrated. If you have a generator, it may or may not be able to power an air conditioning unit. If it can, be aware that fuel consumption will be astronomical. If you have a medical condition that requires air conditioning, chances are that there will be relief centers where you can go and cool down.
A good investment is a window unit evaporative cooler (if you have a generator). These units cool by the evaporation of water, assuming you have water. They don’t use much power and can make quite a difference in comfort. We have one at our mountain home, but at our altitude it is rarely needed. At the Bakersfield home, we have one in the garage. Not bad if you can put up with all my junk.
Fuel, service vehicles
Always keep your motor vehicles full of fuel and properly serviced (including tires). If you are without power, so are all the gasoline stations in your area. If you are going to store fuel (gasoline), always do it in a safe location – never in your residence. Rotate it about every three months. Use a good fuel stabilizer/preservative. (Stabil can be found at any car parts store).
Driving in a power outage can be very dangerous. There will be no operating traffic signals -- not that everyone obeys them in Bakersfield, anyway. People get crazy in emergencies and therefore intersections can be very dangerous. Be familiar with back roads or less frequently used roads to get to your locations if you must drive.
Tom Haslebacher, Bakersfield