The end of the coronavirus pandemic will come. Our “new normal” will begin, including resumption of our highest-performing economy in U.S. history.
Our prayer is a “second wave” will not follow — nor additional violence and looting that intervened for reasons totally unrelated to the pandemic.
What norm will emerge?
My preference is our “old normal.” In 1968, our country suffered a series of surprisingly similar events including a pandemic (Hong Kong Flu), a presidential election (Nixon versus Humphrey), and riots, looting and destruction – plus two assassinations (Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy).
Yet, our normal lives resumed.
Our current episode may end differently because of extensive (sometimes misguided) intrusion by the government into our personal lives and constitutional liberties.
To restore our current norm, two levels are needed.
Level one includes reducing governmental regulations and unwarranted personal intrusions — based on continued recommendations, not requirements, of these best practices:
- social distancing
- facial masks and disposable gloves
- extensive hand-washing
- major response to special needs of vulnerable seniors with underlying conditions
- sanitizing surfaces commonly used by customers and employees.
Businesses, schools, churches, sporting events, etc., should reopen and be fully operational with only the above risk-mitigating practices.
In Level two, our challenge is to benefit from “lessons learned” during this current episode — all seemingly overlooked in 1968.
They are:
- Restoration of national unity based on key issues, e.g., race relations, police best practices, freedom of speech
- Clergy and lay leaders teaching and communicating the Second Great Commandment (Love your neighbor as yourself) thereby advancing peace and unity
- Curtailment of exploitative criminal actions by activists whose agendas totally contradict civic peace and neighborly love
- Police training on best practices — including proper use of force — understanding no system or group of individuals is assured to be perfect. Yet “zero defects” must be the goal
- Proactive early detection of racial prejudice committed by law enforcement personnel for discipline (including dismissal or indictment or both), coupled with training for continuous performance improvement in all their duties (Six Sigma)
- Proactive early intervention by law enforcement to deter protesters who appear to be moving toward violence and vandalism.
The final “lesson learned” is our pronounced need for collection of relevant data to create a “dashboard” that tracks and communicates key performance indicators (KPIs) of law enforcement with data collected accurately and without bias.
Raw numbers and percentages are both needed of proven (not merely alleged) improper acts by police. Each data set should graphically display data showing trending over time (at least five years). Otherwise, these data are too easily distorted and sensationalized by certain segments of the media and others.
Unbiased data on deaths by police are readily available but not data that tell us how many lives police save each year! Both should be equally collected and communicated.
These “lessons learned” should be converted into positive and constructive long-term strategic goals that tell us what is to be accomplished over time. How to do so will be determined by those who work to accomplish each goal — with variable solutions from state to state and county to county. A national “cookie cutter” approach will not work.
Our nation’s values statement already exists in our U.S. Constitution, our Declaration of Independence and our national motto (In God We Trust). Each articulates our values exceedingly well! Our Pledge of Allegiance concludes by saying “ . . . one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Perfect!
Still missing, however, are specific, measurable annual operational objectives based on best practices to assure constructive accomplishment of these same national values and long-term strategic goals.
A high-profile “dashboard” will plug this gap. At the same time, it will assure that continuous improvement and accountability are inculcated into all law enforcement cultures — including KPIs of importance to all.
These are transparent outcomes on which all Americans can agree — in unity!
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, AAI, AIS, is a local risk management consultant and, over the years, a lay leader in local and regional levels of his church.