If the polls and pundits have any validity, the Republican Party is about to take a shellacking, of the likes most of us have never seen in our lifetimes.
There would appear to be a big blue wave of Biblical proportions cresting and about to make a crashing noise heard around the world. Hopefully, a majority of Americans do not subscribe to the concept that the American government is currently secretly controlled by Democratic pedophiliac cannibals. If that assumption is true, we might even have a peaceful transfer of power at noon on Jan. 20, 2021. As you read this, that is not a given certainty.
But, for the sake of argument, let's say that Democratic strategist James Carville (also known as the "Ragin' Cajon") is right when he says, "Not only are we going to know election night. We're going to know at 10:30 Eastern. This thing is not going to be close. We're going to know early. I'm not in any panic whatsoever."
Carville has been relatively accurate in the past and is supported by a plethora of polls from the Monmouth University poll, Quinnipiac University poll to the Rasmussen report. Reasonable people can reach strikingly different conclusions given a set of field polls, but there is a preponderance of evidence to suggest that the GOP is RIP after Nov. 3.
There are many in the conservative movement who believe that the GOP brand is forever damaged and cannot reasonably be resurrected. However, there is an organization which can take up the mantle of true conservative values, and it goes by the name of The Lincoln Project.
The mission of the Lincoln Project is simple, "the defeat of Trump and Trumpism." One of the organizational founders of the Lincoln Project is a former advisor to George W. Bush and a former GOP strategist named Steve Schmidt. To quote Schmidt, "A third of the country may choose to live in Trumpistan. Good for them. Sixty to 65 percent of us prefer to continue living in America."
Now, as opposed to after the election, is the right time to abandon Donald Trump and Trumpism to the dust bin of history. Theodore Dreiser was a fortunate man. The novelist missed the April 10, 1912, maiden voyage of the Titantic from Southampton, England. In many ways, this is the last chance for those who wish to have a political future, to anything that will resemble a counterbalance to what is about to happen on Nov. 3.
Noel Pineo has been a resident of the Central Valley for over 30 years. He welcomes your comments and questions. He can be reached at vintagebike2012@hotmail.com.