It was not supposed to happen. Donald Trump, the much celebrated billionaire businessman, star of TV’s “The Apprentice,” political neophyte and Washington, D.C., outsider became the Republican Party nominee in 2016. President Barack Obama arrogantly assured the Democrats with his response to Trump’s campaign claim that Obama was the worst American president in history by saying, “At least I will go down as a president!”
The Democrat media complex (ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post and the entertainment industry) repeatedly derided candidate Trump. Most “news programs” talking heads and pundits portrayed him as a joke and a clown. He was predicted to suffer a humiliating defeat. Oops!
Trump was decisively elected with 304 electoral votes to the overwhelming favorite Hillary Clinton’s 227. How could this happen? How could this deplorable, braggadocios, unstable, unfit idiot outsider defeat the left’s darling Dame Hillary?
He must have cheated. After all, the Russians hacked the Democratic National Committee’s system; they must have changed 70,000 crucial votes in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Trump had ties to Putin; Hillary had 2.9 million more popular votes. This cannot stand. He must go now, by any means necessary. No waiting until the next election!
Obsessed with political power and a false sense of entitlement to control the government, national elections are sacrosanct when the left wins. But they shun the traditional role of “the loyal opposition" when they lose. The 2000 and 2016 elections are vivid examples. “Bush was selected, not elected” and “Trump colluded with the Russians.” Their “our way or no way” mindset is evidenced by their numerous acts of sedition to wit: The resistance movement and scorched earth policy of all things Trump, demonstrations during his inauguration ceremony, the Women’s March on Washington, the pussy hat parades, the vulgarities and obscenities spewed on national television by celebrities toward the president and his family and the Anti-Fa thuggery.
In an attempt to delegitimize and overturn Trump’s election, the left’s venomous hate has corrupted the leadership of the Justice Department and FBI. The DOJ’s criminal malfeasance has perpetrated an illegitimate investigation (no crime was specified) into Trump’s presidential campaign. Attorney Gregg Jarrett documents the sequence of events leading up to and during this travesty of justice in his recent book, “The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump.” Retired Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz has concurred with Jarrett several times on national television that the claims of collusion and campaign finance violations by Trump are bogus and have no legal basis. They also point out that a president can only be impeached for crimes and misdemeanors committed while president, but not as a candidate. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s “witch hunt” against the president is a blatant abuse of power and cruel intimidation of innocent people such as General Michael Flynn, Carter Page and George Papadopoulos by the Justice Department. It has cast a pall over our justice system and erodes the public’s faith in equal justice for all.
The progressive left ignores the fact that our nation was founded on a unique set of principles of governance that was intended for the country as a whole and not for just any one political party or faction. We are one country comprised of mixed ancestry but with a common culture — E Pluribus Unum. Our successes and failures as a country affect us all as individuals. Despite this, HBO political talk show host Bill Maher said on his June 9 show, “I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession.”
Others of Maher’s ilk use identity politics, claims of racism and bigotry in demeaning their opposition to obtain and retain political power. Their common thread is hate, resentment and animus for those who do not embrace their ideology. The left is not interested in compromise, only capitulation — the American people be damned!
For our country to realize its full potential for greatness, we must reinforce our basis identity and unity as Americans. Unfortunately, what we have for now from the left is a failure to cooperate!
Angelo Haddad is a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, a retired Commander in the Coast Guard Reserve and a 53-year veteran of the financial services industry.