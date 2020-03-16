“We are often told that the Gold Standard will shackle us to the United States. I will deal with that in a moment. I will tell you what it will shackle us to. It will shackle us to reality. For good or for ill, it will shackle us to reality.”
“The return to gold does not depend on the fulfillment of some material condition. It is an ideological problem. It presupposes only one thing: the abandonment of the illusion that increasing the quantity of money creates prosperity.”
The first quote by Winston Churchill and the second by Ludwig von Mises appear most timely these days, having less to do with a gold standard and more on the closing sentence of each as they pertain to current conditions. As in, has the recent decade’s long increase in the quantity of money permanently disposed of economic reality? The state of affairs was well described by blogger Tom Luongo: “In short this system is designed to give to government and its consiglieres the outrageous advantage of spending tomorrow’s money at yesterday’s prices for today’s goods.”
Picture this: savers in 1920 could buy a 10-year, $100 bond at the (approximate) prevailing rate of 5 percent and have at the end of the period $150 principle and interest, uncompounded. Importantly, this $150 was in 1920 dollars as well as 1930 dollars. In 2020, a saver could buy a 10-year bond at .75 percent and have $107.50 at the end of the period. This would be $107.50 in 2030 dollars. As to the differential in purchasing power equivalency, 2020 vs. 2030, the $107.50 needs to be adjusted for loss of purchasing power of the currency over the 10 years. Lucky for us, the very same government that dilutes our money keeps track of how fast it debases it, referred to as the consumer price index. Those that may live in higher cost of living areas are pretty much on their own in figuring out the amount of real loss of wealth that is involved in the trade.
Even in this age of placebo money, goal seeking and virtue signaling government statistics and controlled narratives the above sounds like a stupid proposition, which it is. After all, saving wealth in an instrument that has a built in loss is a fool’s errand (all the worse in a pension plan). At the same time, the demand for today’s bonds is greater than the supply, which is heavy due to budget deficits, ergo falling interest rates.
In mid-September 2019, the Federal Reserve began conducting a repo program to provide liquidity to the wholesale money markets. Not, mind you, out of good will or in small amounts; the liquidity was desperately needed according to markets. For the record, these liquidity operations continue today. At the same time, market pundits and in-power politicians were shouting from the rooftops that we had the greatest economy ever. Want proof? Just look at the S&P 500, they say.
The past dozen years have had a steady drumbeat of higher asset prices. This ship is one that didn’t sail for 80-plus percent of Americans, as the U.S. economy was muddling along at a comparatively slow pace. In order to achieve this muted pace, the U.S. Treasury has posted $500 billion to $1 trillion annual deficits, along with low interest rates, embellished with quantitative easing and various stimulus measures. Also comes a global health issue. In recent days the markets have become volatile with a notable downside bias. Right on cue the Federal Reserve lowers the interest rate and increases liquidity, all to calm markets, at least that’s if they are to be believed.
Chief Ten Bears – The Outlaw Josey Wales – might quip that there is no iron in their words. The current market indigestion is not the lot of it. A recent report compares total world debt to wealth in 1997 and 2017. In 1997, world debt was $50 trillion and wealth $120 trillion. In 2017, debt was $233 trillion (increased by 366 percent) and wealth was $280 trillion (increased by 133 percent). Ten Bears might also say that all debts will be paid, either by the borrower or the lender.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield. He can be reached at wahrenbrock@att.net.