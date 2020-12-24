If the Kern River could speak to us, this is what It might say:
My name is Kern River and my waters flow alongside The Park at River Walk in Bakersfield.
My God-given talents are many that I rejoice in sharing with the world.
Once upon a time, my streams of water flowed ever so gently and peacefully. Fish swam and laid their eggs, turtles poked their heads above the water and frogs leaped in joy of having plenty to eat. Birds of all kinds came from near and far to quench their thirst, take in a meal, winter-over and begin a new family in spring. Coyotes, squirrels and rabbits came to the edge of my water to rest and get refreshed. Trees and bushes grew along my shoreline providing shade and shelter to my various visitors.
The sun would shine through my waters exposing a glimmer of gold in the sand below. The sand would provide a safe and soft touch to the bottoms of the feet who walked in it. People loved to dip their feet and walk along the shore. Children could swim, splash, laugh and play, allowing the worries of the day to fade away. And the quiet rushing of my waters over and between the rocks would still the soul of those who sat near. In the tranquility of the day, bicyclists and walkers enjoyed looking at me and felt a sense of safety and peace.
But then man decided to divert my waters and chose to dry up many areas. The fish have all died. The birds stopped coming by and nest elsewhere. Coyotes are seen less and less as they move along to find another water source. The trees and bushes can no longer provide shade and shelter to the creatures that need them.
People can no longer cool their feet, swim or play. The relaxing sounds and sights have gone away. My shores have been replaced with the burning of the trees and garbage thrown about: beer bottles and cans, junkie needles, condoms, spent fireworks, plastic and human feces, all just to name a few. Thirty grocery carts, some destroyed, strewn across my river bed. This is in one short stretch from Buena Vista to Calloway. This is what I have become, thanks to man. And so I ask, who will care for me after I have freely given so much to others? I long to be what I once was. I prefer to be a safe, clean, refreshing, natural free-flowing body of water. I wish to once again provide safety, shelter, beauty and tranquility to those who once visited and for all to come. Please help restore my beauty from the landfill I was forced to become.
Jayne Mervau moved to Bakersfield with her husband in 2018. She is a retired school bus driver from Olympia, Wash.