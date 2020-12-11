As a risk management consultant, I rely on data from a variety of different sources. Misuse of data can create severe problems. Manipulation of data is even more damaging, as is ignoring relevant data otherwise available.
Improper use of data can cause major loss of dollars. Government’s misuse of (or ignoring) data to manage a pandemic risk (COVID-19) can cause severe loss of lives!
For some inexplicable reason, a common perception continues that COVID-19 is equally dangerous to all of us. All CDC data clearly show this perception to be totally incorrect. CDC data show that virus-caused deaths are 940 times more prevalent for older people (65-plus) than for children and young adults (ages 0 to 17).
Also missed is COVID-19 is less dangerous for children than seasonal flu by a factor of two to three times!
These data disparities are purported by scientists as “the most important fact about the virus — yet it has not been sufficiently emphasized in public health messaging or taken into account by most policymakers,” according to Stanford’s Jay Bhattacharya. MD, Ph.D. and epidemiologist in a publication titled, “A Sensible and Compassionate Anti-COVID Strategy.”
This misuse (or non-use) of key COVID-19 data has resulted in actions characterized by many scientists as “a devastating public health mistake.”
The lockdown policy of governors and mayors has created economic loss obvious to all. Many small business owners, as well as large organizations, and employees of each, are financially distressed as a direct consequence.
Not so obvious are these indirect consequences:
After 20 years of taking one billion people worldwide out of poverty, this effort has been reversed by an estimated 130 million more people who will starve
In June, a CDC survey found that one in four young adults (ages 18-24) had seriously considered suicide
Large numbers of Americans, even though they had cancer and needed chemotherapy, didn’t go for treatment because they were more afraid of COVID-19
Our loss of personal liberties and freedom are adversely affecting our churches and synagogues, schools and universities, sports and other major events.
So, what do these data tell us should be the proper solution?
A (growing) total of 43,000 medical and public health scientists offer a science-based, data based, common-sense solution of adopting measures to protect the vulnerable. It’s called “focused protection” and scientists say this focus should be the central aim of public health responses to COVID-19.
For example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent testing of other staff and all visitors plus staff rotation minimized; and retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home and should meet family members outside, when possible.
Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal.
For example, simple hygiene measures (hand washing and staying home when sick, etc.) should be practiced by everyone to lower the “herd immunity” threshold; schools and universities should be open for in-person teaching and resumption of sports; young, low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home; and restaurants and other businesses should reopen and arts, music, sports and other cultural activities should resume.
People who are more at risk may participate, if they wish, while society overall enjoys the protection conferred on the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity — another good outcome of effective risk management
Scientists tell us, “What we’ve been doing is requiring young people to bear the burden of controlling a disease from which they face little or no risk. This is entirely backward from the right approach.”
Many (mostly political) people and organizations will oppose this common sense, valid risk management approach because they prefer to impose power — even police power — over each of us.
Instead, “We the People” should insist on this properly-focused risk management plan’s implementation immediately!
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, AAI, AIS, is a local risk management consultant. More information is available at www.gbdeclaration.org. A complimentary copy of his data on COVID-19 compared to other epidemics and pandemics is available at johnpryorqrm@gmail.com.