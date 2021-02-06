It was years ago and we were living in the Bronx. It was a two-story house with the renters up above. They started off well and good. They picked up trash on the sidewalk. They occasionally did some gardening for us while we were gone. They even painted upstairs, though it really wasn’t needed. A choice of colors!
But things changed over the years. Their son got older and started playing loud music. Often they parked their car, blocking the entrance to our garage. Their dog started pooping all over the place, and they didn’t clean it up. Often they fell behind with the rent. Which memories of these folks do you think are lodged largest in our memories?
The reverse of this is happening with the recent tenants of the White House. It’s not the condition of the White House that’s the problem. It’s the condition of the nation. Remarkable! Fans of Trump remember his good old days when the trends started by the Obama administration were continued in fine fashion. Unemployment continued to drop. Personal income increased. Soldiers were pulled out of various parts of the world and brought home.
Change of scene. Often the soldiers brought home were done so without consulting the hosting nation. In fact, one ally, the Kurds, were suddenly abandoned on the battle field. Treaties were torn up and our relationships with allies took a nose dive. However, personal relationships with dictators were warmly increased. Meanwhile, a deadly virus hit our shores, which Trump dismissed as just another flu bug. It’ll be soon gone! Well, 400,000 of us died in part because he failed to recognize the danger and to rally our resources. Meanwhile, with everyone feeling threatened, the economy tanked, unemployment rocketed upward and unbelievably long food lines popped up all across the nation.
Many Trump supporters fail to recognize the mess he’s left behind. They still dwell on the good old days. Remember how good we felt with his tax breaks (especially the rich)? Some of that money is still floating around, bloating the stock market. Record heights! When I studied economics, they taught the health of the stock market depended on various factors: overall stability and predictability, the national debt, employment, etc. In spite of so many negative factors, the stock market leaps and dips no matter what we read about what’s going on in the daily news. Yet Trumpeters think only about his start. A lot has happened since.
Whatever happened to reason?
Bob Schwartz, of Bakersfield, was born in New York City, but has spent most of his life in California serving as a pastor.