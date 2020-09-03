Current friendships need to be nurtured and long-term friendships need to be perpetuated – despite political differences that may be present.
Such was the case with a friend who also grew up in Bakersfield. We were fraternity brothers in college and together in Navy Officer Candidate School. Once commissioned, active duty orders took us to very different, far reaches of the world.
Yet our friendship endured.
After Navy duty, I returned to Bakersfield to join our local business community. My friend served in central California agri-business companies and ultimately as CEO of two national agri-business corporations — one in New York state followed by the other in San Francisco,
Most of our communication has been by email. A couple of years ago, my friend wrote that he had changed his voter registration to Independent because “both political parties are totally incompetent!”
I responded, “You are so correct!” and added the following comment: Despite incompetence of most (but not all) “professional politicians” of all stripes, a non-politician, highly competent, and performance-driven businessman has in two years accomplished major outcomes his four presidential predecessors promised but never delivered.
Trump’s personality quirks notwithstanding, he’s leading our country’s political performance in the right direction. As we say in business, it’s KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) that matter, not Key Personality Indicators.
As he reported in his re-election acceptance speech on Aug. 27, Trump’s vision for the next four years (and beyond) is truly outstanding and why he should be re-elected.
His vision for the future can be summarized as follows for our domestic needs:
- eradicate COVID-19
- cut taxes
- protect American jobs
- lower health insurance premiums
- cover pre-existing conditions
- lower prescription drug prices
- provide “school choice” for every child in America
- fully fund law enforcement
- eliminate sanctuary cities
- continue to “drain the swamp.”
In foreign countries and outer space:
- end reliance on China and return one million manufacturing jobs to the U.S.
- dismantle human trafficking networks
- block illegal immigrants from eligibility for taxpayer-funded welfare, health care and free college tuition
- stop endless wars
- continue to bring our troops home
- plant our American flag on Mars by our new Space Force!
That’s statesmanship – actions that “Put America First!”
In 2016, many voted for Trump “while holding their nose” (myself included) solely because of his potential for appointing a constitution-focused Supreme Court justice. It worked! He appointed two such justices and may have a third opportunity in his second term.
This is history-changing for the better because he’s helping Americans return to our fundamental constitutional principles without more “watering down” of our Constitution, a description former local congressman Bill Thomas told me was happening.
These improvements will be much easier to perpetuate if we persist in “draining the swamp” by voting out establishment office-holders and removing entrenched members of the federal bureaucracy.
As Stanford Hoover Institute’s Victor Davis Hanson correctly characterizes our actual battle, it’s neither Republicans versus Democrats nor liberals versus conservatives. The true battle is coastal elites versus populists (the rest of us) throughout the “flyover” U.S.
This is particularly true within our California state legislature.
Elites also are found in higher education. Universities are so elitist today, the notion of free speech (as prevailed in Berkeley in the 1960s) is virtually non-existent. Civility in discourse has disappeared. Verbal personal attacks — and sometimes physical — prevail.
Hanson also commented, “I am blessed by living on a farm part of the week, and at Stanford the other few days. It gives one a scale by which to calibrate academic madness. In comparison to academics, farmers are mostly sane.”
Friends can disagree without being disagreeable. That’s civility and statesmanship combined — doing so without personal attacks and without “peaceful protestors” committing vandalism, property destruction or worse.
Civility in political discourse can be restored to its former statesmanship level — as if we are all old friends — but only if political opponents talk civilly with one another about performance, not personality.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a local risk management consultant and a life-long resident of Bakersfield except for attending college and his military service.