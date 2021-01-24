He could have been great. Well, maybe not great, but certainly pretty good and a man who would have been remembered as a president who got things done. But that will not be his legacy. Instead, it will be the memory of crazies desecrating the greatest building of the republic because they listened to, and believed, a man they had foolishly made their hero. One can understand why they thought of him as their hero: He stood up for them. Well, at least he said he did. Of course, as we all should know by now, if we didn’t before, he stood up only for himself and his own very overinflated and totally unjustified ego.
Elections are about winning and losing. Only in dictatorships are elections always won. If you run for office, it isn’t just what you do if you win that is important; it’s what you do if you don’t. That is the American way, the British way, the French way and the way of every nation on this planet that sees itself as a true democracy. Candidates have to think that they might lose, and for whatever reason, Trump was incapable of thinking that. It isn’t just a whim, it isn’t just something nice, a concession speech if you are defeated; it is the essence of what our democracy is all about: the willingness to accept what the people say, even if, as many a politician has thought the day after the night of defeat, the people are cretinous morons. Maybe they are, but you lost and you have to leave the office you thought you deserved more than anyone else on the planet. You can denounce your successor, work to defeat the programs and ideas that defeated you, run for reelection the next time the office is open, but first and foremost is the obligation, the sacred duty that is owed to our democracy, to accept the will of the electorate. Trump simply could not do that; he has soiled himself, and soiled the republic by his actions.
In spite of the hallucinations of much of the establishment press since the day he announced his bid for office, and even more so since his unexpected (by all those great minds who thought they understood the American people) election, many of his ideas and, many of the policies he carried out made a lot of sense. He took a realistic view of the Middle East, none of the romantic and ultimately idiotic nonsense of the “Arab Spring.” Who can forget the riots in Egypt and the overthrow of the first democratically elected president of that country in its thousands of years of civilization, and the U.S.’s encouragement and acquiescence in that action, since we didn’t like the democratically elected president, or the revolution in Libya that unleashed a flood of refugees, and the breathtaking slaughter in Syria since 2011 — at least 387,000 dead, and the refugees of that continuing war, 6,200,000(!) men, women and children.
The time for romance about the Middle East ended with the departure of T.E. Lawrence (“Lawrence of Arabia”) from the Levant in 1919. Trump brought a sense of realism about what was possible, nations signed peace treaties with Israel, the capital of that country was finally recognized by the U.S., Iran is even more isolated than ever, and as a result things are much better in that region than they were before he took office.
People listened when he warned about the danger China posed to our country and way of life, something that many had hinted at before, but which few were willing to advocate action upon. While North Korea is still intractable and likely to stay that way, when he took office the apprehension of what could possibly happen on the Korean peninsula was palpable and very unnerving. He met with “little rocket man” twice; the first U.S. sitting president to ever meet with a North Korean leader, and when was the last time North Korea has been called a threat in the news?
And what about Europe and its seemingly constant complaint that the U.S. is not doing enough for it? The GDP of the European Union is over $16 trillion, that of the U.S. less, yet we spend a higher percentage of our GDP on defense, protecting Europe and the rest of the world; why should we? Trump was totally correct when he said they should pay for their own defense, yet there had been since his election, and for many years before, the ridiculous argument that somehow, for some reason no one could quite explain, the U.S. was responsible, in money, and more importantly, blood, for the salvation of the world.
Let’s not forget that in two world wars the United States saved the European nations from themselves. Two wars that never should have taken place, and for which the European nations have only themselves to blame. But the simple fact is that we saved Europe twice, and then, after WWII, we rebuilt Europe through the Marshall Plan. Haven’t we done our part for Europe and the rest of the world? Trump’s position was just that. Let the rest of the world take responsibility for itself, let the rest of the world figure it out, just as we have since the Jamestown colony.
To be honest, I never did like the guy. My father, RIP, was a real estate developer. Not like Trump, not nearly as successful, nor as clever, but he thought in much the same way. He’s been gone for many years, but I can remember how he said things with authority, even if they weren’t true, what he believed about other people, how he knew what was best for himself, his family and the nation. He wasn’t as ruthless, cynical or belligerent as Trump, but he knew how the game was played and knew how to project bravado, knowledge and skill in what he was doing. So even though I’ve never met Trump, and have no desire to, I kind of know how he thinks, and why he thinks he can accomplish what he wants to. So, didn’t, and still don’t, like him, but can see why he’s like that.
He became president, the economy improved, the jobless rate plummeted, things were going well, and then COVID-19. Even then, all he had to do was shut up, let Pence and Fauci lead the way and be ministerial, intervening only if absolutely necessary, but he couldn’t. He could never stop proving, or trying to prove, to himself and to the nation that he knew exactly, at all times and in all situations, what to do. He was always right, he had to win, how could he lose? But in a democracy, one must realize that people will only listen to you if they think that you are telling the truth. Just because you say it doesn’t make it true. When the people say, right or wrong, enough is enough, then one must leave the office. If people are to believe you are speaking the truth, you really have to.
So while he had many good ideas, and many policies that made sense, he was incapable of realizing that no one is always right, and that no one knows everything. In a democracy, it is the people who decide what is right, even if ultimately they are proved wrong. It is the people who know everything, even if they don’t. Not the president, not Congress, not the Supreme Court, but the people. The people spoke, but Trump could not listen. He could have had a legacy, now he has only shame.
James Rosenberg is an attorney who practiced law in Chicago and Los Angeles for 35 years before retiring with his wife to the beauty and quiet of the Kern mountains.