He was a veteran of World War II and Korea, a respected Bakersfield physician, team doctor at two of his alma maters, unofficial Bakersfield historian, devoted husband and father, and one of the most selfless philanthropists I have ever known.
Dr. Bob Sheldon made nearly every minute of his 101 years count. When he passed away April 14, he left behind a legacy of civic pride and devoted service to emulate for his many friends and admirers.
I am proud to say that one of those friends and admirers is me.
I had the honor of getting to know Bob and his wife, Jean, when I arrived at Cal State Bakersfield in 2013. Over the decades, the couple had shown unwavering support for our students by contributing to a number of scholarships and other funds: the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to our student athletes; student and faculty research through the President’s Associates; and the eponymous Dr. Robert W. & Jean L. Sheldon Scholarship Endowment, which helps community college students making the transition to CSUB.
“We were fortunate enough to be able to send our four kids to college, and now we want to do our part to help others that can’t do so,” Bob told the CSUB magazine in 2013.
In many ways, Bob and Jean, who passed away in 2018, were exemplars of an entire generation of community servants. Part of the Greatest Generation, which came of age during the twin crucibles of the Great Depression and World War II, Bob and Jean just accepted that service was expected, and service was given – with good cheer, determination and selflessness. The Sheldons believed that through volunteerism, leadership and passion, they could help our community live up to its highest ideals and potential and provide opportunity for countless Valley families.
And their altruism extended beyond CSUB.
Jean Sheldon was a founding member of the Junior League of Bakersfield in 1965. In 2015, during the organization’s 50th anniversary celebration, it was reported that the League had contributed more than 750,000 hours of volunteerism and $1.4 million in philanthropy. The League was instrumental in establishing the Community House for seniors and the Lori Brock Children’s Museum. Jean also established the Volunteer Bureau in Bakersfield, gave of her time as an instructor at the Red Cross, and started a court referral program for first offenders, among many other philanthropic endeavors.
Bob’s community involvement began not long after he moved to Bakersfield at age 7 in the mid-1920s. At Kern County Union High School, he served as student body president for the Class of 1936 and played running back and tackle for the famed Drillers football team and, later, at Bakersfield College.
A vivid story-teller, Bob was capable of erasing the decades with his memories of a simpler time swimming in the irrigation ditches of the Kern County Land Company, going to the Drink-o-Link drive-in theater on 18th Street and then out for a treat at the Q-ne-Q.
"Yep, a dollar went pretty far," Bob told The Californian in a 2006 interview.
He left Bakersfield to study medicine at Stanford University, where he met Jean, a nursing student.
As World War II raged on, the need for doctors in combat meant that medical students like Bob were called into action at home. Working in obstetrics, Bob helped deliver more than 60 babies during an especially memorable two-week period.
Bob eventually was called into service in the Navy during the war and, later, the Korean War. He and Jean started their family in Guam before returning to Bakersfield in 1958, when he launched his ear, nose and throat practice.
He joined the BC Alumni Association and served as the team doctor, with Dr. Romain Clerou, for the BC and BHS football teams. “We volunteered our time,” Bob said. “Sometimes we would even provide medical care to the opposing teams because they didn’t have a traveling doctor with them.”
Both team doctors were inducted into the Bob Elias Hall of Fame, the pinnacle of athletic achievement in Kern County, and the Driller Football Hall of Fame. Bob served as the Drillers team doctor for 40 years.
And then, despite their long track record of giving back, the Sheldons decided to give back even more – this time to CSUB. Bob knew that he and Jean could do something to ease the transition to university life for community college students.
Even decades later, Bob recalled the uncertainty that comes with making that leap. He was grateful that his stepfather, also an ear, nose and throat doctor, could send him to Stanford after he completed his studies at BC. But he knew others in the valley were not so lucky. And so he and Jean established the Dr. Robert W. & Jean L. Sheldon Scholarship Endowment, and in the 25 years since its inception, the fund has helped ease the transition for so many transfer students.
My respect for Bob as a civic leader, philanthropist and physician is boundless. But it is his humility, sense of humor and optimism I return to when I think of our friendship. I came to know Bob after he had retired but had the opportunity to hear stories about him attending BC and Stanford, how he and Jean met, how he served the country and how proud he was of his children. Sometimes, I heard these stories more than once, while we shared painfully bitter cups of black coffee that didn’t seem to faze him much at all.
Our friendship developed over the years from meetings at the university to discuss his endowment, to dinners at the Stars Theater, to coffee at his home and finally conversations at Rosewood. Through it all, Bob always asked as many questions as he answered and frequently inquired about my wife and children. I’m extremely grateful that the four of us had the opportunity to share time with him at the end of last year and for his friendship overall. He enjoyed a long and productive life and, aside from the many accomplishments already mentioned, he made a positive and lasting impact on my family that won’t be forgotten.
Victor Martin is vice president for University Advancement at California State University, Bakersfield, and is executive director of the CSUB Foundation. You may join the Sheldon family in supporting one of their many passions at CSUB by making a gift at www.give.csub.edu.