Are we really ready to go into the kind of American rescue debt the federal government is talking about? Let’s remember that it took from Presidents Truman to Reagan (1945 to the mid-1980s) to pay off the World War II debt incurred by the direct costs of war ($4.1 trillion in today’s dollars) as well as the costs of the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe and Britain ($217 billion in today’s dollars) and the MacArthur Plan for Japan ($32 billion in today’s dollars). Let’s remember that from Truman to Reagan our income tax progressive scale had the wealthiest earners paying upwards of 95 percent in federal income taxes, not to mention local city, county and state taxes.
I get it that we are taking this pandemic seriously, but let’s not forget that all the debt being piled up by the feds has to be retired somehow lest we go forward forever dragging that monetary millstone behind us – never the way to be a nimble player of influence on the world stage. But that’s another story.
Reagan did the world of corporate executives a favor unequaled in history, one that would make Trump himself blush, and one that arguably set the stage for the vast income inequalities we see today. While the executives continued to receive their sky-high salary and bonus packages, Reagan’s several tax cuts dropped their tax rate from 95 percent to 28 percent. To be fair, by the time Reagan came into office, the national debt had achieved a new low. A low that you might expect with a schedule that had taxed high income earners at 95 percent, as well as other countries finally getting around to settling their war debts with America. The executives, of course, found themselves year in and year out awash in the money freed up by their tax reductions, and the Newport Harbors on each coast (California and Rhode Island) collaterally found themselves likewise awash in new money dedicated to building extravagant new yachts and second and third homes. While the numbers vary widely, American executives earn on average more than 200 times more than their median paid employee, while elsewhere in the world executives earn less than half of that. Ah, the vainglorious beauty of American exceptionalism. But, that, as well, is another story.
When all is said and done, at the rate we are digging ourselves into debt, we will be in deeper financial trouble than after World War II, and without other countries around to square their debts with us. For perspective, and astonishingly, even inconceivably, as noted above, in inflation adjusted dollars we’ve already spent more than what we did during both World Wars and the rebuilding of both Europe and Japan. It’s not that all this spending is necessarily bad; it’s that we need to keep our eyes open to its consequences. Other countries as hard hit as we are doing other things to cope. America is, and more recently has become even more so, a country of unmatched hubris. Let’s not let that blind us to what other countries are doing that may be both wiser and simpler to counter the health and wealth devastation of the COVID pandemic. When we lose the capacity to observe, listen to and learn from others, we take ourselves into very dark and painful places. As Otto von Bismarck remarked, “Only a fool learns from his own mistakes. The wise man learns from the mistakes of others.”
Now that we’ve amassed all this newly added national debt, what are we going to do about it?
Brik McDill, PhD. of Bakersfield, is a retired psychologist