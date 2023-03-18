Peter Kang (copy)

Peter Kang is Kern County's public defender.

Asking an attorney to pick their favorite Supreme Court case is a bit like asking them to choose their favorite child. Having a favorite doesn’t necessarily mean you love any of them less. But sometimes there’s a favorite, and it’s not always the one you expect. For criminal defense attorneys, Gideon v. Wainwright will usually rank among the top five favorite cases.

March 18 is national Public Defender Day and particularly significant this year since it marks the 60th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision Gideon v. Wainwright. The case involved Clarence Gideon, who was a poor drifter with an eighth-grade education and a criminal history, charged with burglary. He played an unexpected role in creating the "fundamental and essential" right to an attorney.

