It would seem that by today’s discourse, the state of our union is not united, especially regarding the use of masks.
I constantly read, see and hear opposition to their use. This reaction is understandable, given all the restrictions in our new “shutdown” world. In our communities, there is palpable frustration, exhaustion and even anger. With our natural desire to control our lives, it seems the only thing we can control in this new reality is our personal use of face masks. Unfortunately, by not wearing a face mask, we contribute to lengthening the “shutdown,” only adding to the frustration, exhaustion, and anger.
We are in the midst of a deadly pandemic virus. As of this writing, 141,000 residents in the United State have died from this virus. For perspective, the tragic combined loss of U.S. life in World War I, the Vietnam War and the Korean Conflict totaled 148,196. Every day more and more people lose their lives due to COVID-19. Our president acknowledges these numbers as facts and is concerned that they will get worse before they get better.
Yes, mandated mask wearing does eliminate the freedom to not wear a mask. But we must remember that we live in an organized, democratic society where we do not have the absolute freedom to do whatever we like. We do not have the freedom to kill, rape and steal, as examples. We don’t even have the freedom to drive faster than 25 miles per hour in a school zone with children present. You see, we elect representatives to regulate our lives with safety in mind. We have literally thousands and thousands of laws that take away freedoms in the name of safety.
I remember when the wearing of seat belts was not required by law. People said it wrinkled their clothes, restricted their waist and were not 100 percent effective. All those statements are true, but the fact is seat belts save lives and laws were passed to require their use (eliminating the freedom to not wear seat belts). People say clothing use is a much more personal freedom. Yet, we are not free to walk the streets naked. Besides our clothes, we are only being asked to wear a mask. I feel these concerns are more about our frustration with the whole coronavirus pandemic than it is about the freedom to not wear a mask.
Some argue that masks are not effective. Like seat belts, masks do not provide 100 percent protection, but like seat belts, they do make a difference. Combined with social distancing and frequent hand washing, the use of masks is an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19. The president stated that wearing a mask is patriotic. The use of a mask seems to me a very small burden to protect the lives of our family, friends and neighbors.
As a country, many have spent a great deal of time and energy fixing blame on a country, region and even a single race of people. Unfortunately, this exhaustive effort hasn’t stopped the spread of this virus to one single person or stopped the loss of life for one single person. The attention to blame now rightly shifts from how the virus was first introduced to our country to how it has propagated to a national level where 50,000 new cases and 1,000 deaths occur every day in our country. With a large percentage of our residents refusing to abide by public health standards, it is no wonder that as of this date Kern County will likely be on the list of counties that are in shutdown once again. If the argument to save lives is not compelling, then perhaps the freedom to send your kids to school, attend church, frequent bars, see concerts and enjoy professional baseball is compelling.
Absent a coordinated effort by all of us, the return of those freedoms we have taken for granted may be delayed even longer. So join the president, the governor, the chair of the Board of Supervisors and the mayor of Bakersfield: wear a mask, follow social distancing and frequently and vigorously wash your hands. If we are united in this effort, we will prevail sooner than later.
John Nilon is a retired county executive.