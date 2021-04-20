The first paragraph of text on the homepage of the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative’s website reads rather curiously, if one is expecting warmth and compassion for the unhoused citizens of our county. “We all want clean streets and sidewalks. We want businesses to be free from vandalism and theft. We want to be able to take our families to the park without worrying about who or what we may encounter.”
Instead of centering those experiencing homelessness, this phrasing clearly caters to the fear and ignorance of a quite vocal faction of our community. Perhaps not incidentally, that faction often happens to possess money and influence. This faction has grown accustomed to throwing a tantrum and getting its way, as almost happened just recently in the neighborhood surrounding Bakersfield College.
Bakersfield doesn’t have a homeless problem; Bakersfield has a hate problem. And it’s one that is incited, not discouraged, by our supposed leadership.
The Bakersfield City Council recently rejected a transitional home for women and children, despite the project’s previous approval by the City Planning Commission. Fortunately, albeit rather embarrassingly for Bakersfield’s leadership, the state Department of Housing and Community Development stepped in to correct the misguided decision. Casa Esperanza can now proceed with its development.
But some BC neighbors are doing their best (or worst, depending on how widely or narrowly you value human life) to create a hostile environment for the soon-to-be residents of Casa Esperanza, six women and their children hopefully moving in by early 2022. Kristen Urquidez, who lives adjacent to the developing project, has spoken out against it by admonishing that “every neighborhood in Bakersfield would then be fair game for projects like this” ("The Bakersfield City Council said no to a housing project for women and children; the state said not so fast," April 12). Oh, the humanity! The absolute degradation of society, that we would see more housing, resources and opportunities for those experiencing homelessness!
As Anna Laven, executive director of BKRHC, noted in a recent presentation to the Kern County Board of Supervisors, a local housing vacancy rate of 2 percent or lower, rising rent and negative impacts of COVID-19 are contributing to an alarming increase in newly unhoused people and a lack of resources with which to house them. We need more projects like Casa Esperanza in Bakersfield, but the neighborhood bullies yell so loudly that no one with the power to do anything stands up to them.
As a member of the BC neighborhood myself for the past five years, I consider it an imperative going forward to welcome Casa Esperanza and its members once they arrive. We cannot choose our neighbors, and if we could, I would pick the Casa Esperanzas of the world over the pitchfork-wielding fearmongers any day. I encourage other residents of the area to do the same.
Bakersfield has a hate problem, but we can choose to loudly celebrate the good work being done in our community to aid the unhoused and drown this negativity out. In addition to Casa Esperanza, you can support amazing local organizations like In The Field 661, Bakersfield Food Not Bombs, the Bakersfield Homeless Center and The Bakersfield Burrito Project. These groups center people experiencing homelessness instead of indulging a status quo who view anyone they consider “other” as less than.
Because the monsters aren’t due on Maple Street. They’re already here. And until we can rezone to remove the hatred and bigotry already infesting our streets, we should at least insist it take place in someone else’s backyard.
Ariel Dyer is a Bakersfield native, community events coordinator and co-host of the local podcast "Not Your Final Girl."