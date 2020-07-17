I’ve been waiting, and waiting, and waiting. Waiting for the medical community or politicians to take the lead. I’ve waited in vain.
Masks, social distancing and hand washing are all great to help us prevent contracting COVID-19, but what if we get infected? What is the biggest problem, the elephant in the room, everyone seems to be ignoring? Over and over, week after week, I’ve been reading about patients, and sadly, fatalities from COVID-19, and invariably, inserted in the story will be a comment about pre-existing conditions. What we’ve been learning is pre-existing conditions are having a huge impact on the trajectory of the person’s experience with his or her illness, causing an increased risk of death or long term negative health consequences.
Pre-existing conditions are mentioned as an aside; rather, they should be front and center. This is the issue I’ve been waiting for leaders to address, the general health of our society. A strong immune system helps one to fight off the virus and all of its symptoms, which means improving our health is the most powerful tool we have to fight this disease. This needs to be public health Priority One.
Wait a minute, one might ask, isn’t it too late to address our pre-existing conditions? Not at all. Almost five months have passed, plenty of time to improve our health.
Obesity is, of course, the biggest public health concern, but, as it’s one of the most discouraging to address since we’ve all struggled with failures in this area, I’m going to put that aside for now.
Heart disease, diabetes and some cancers are the other big three chronic health conditions in our country, but rather than feeling like helpless victims, we need to understand that all of these are considered lifestyle diseases. That means we, ourselves, have a measure of control. You, me and everyone else can influence to some degree what will happen if we get COVID-19, how severe it might be. Having a pre-existing condition increases our risks dramatically. Job one, right now, is to get as healthy as we can in order to save ourselves, our families and our community.
This is not new, but the time has passed that we can continue to ignore this major public health problem. Managing symptoms with medication does not fix the cause of the illness. To quote Dr. Michael Lee of Kaiser Permanente Bakersfield, “up to 80 percent of his stroke patients have a preventable disease.” Watching this happen over and over, and feeling he must do something to address the root cause, he, himself, adopted a plant-based diet. Additionally, he joined Dr. Benjamin Ha’s effort to bring this information to the public. Dr. Ha offered a plant-based workshop, free and open to the community, but due to COVID-19, it is not being held currently.
In this workshop, we learn that all three of these diseases — heart disease, some cancers and diabetes — can be mitigated with a plant-based diet, and in some cases, even reversed. Exercise, enough sleep and not smoking are part of the health equation, but diet, by far, has the biggest influence.
Watching their own patients’ health improve so much that they needed to reduce or eliminate their diabetic medications, their high blood pressure pills and their cholesterol meds, the doctors are even more convinced that a plant-based diet could be the main driver to change the public health profile of Kern County and the country at large.
Here are other resources to help you since the workshop is not available: “Forks Over Knives,” a documentary on Netflix, PCRM.org (Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine) or just Google “Whole Food Plant-Based Diet” and many sites will come up.
As a final note, changing one’s diet to improve health, rather than to lose weight, has the added magical benefit of helping with weight reduction, too.
Remember, wearing a mask is good. Improving your health is better.
Patsy Ouellette is a retired teacher and long-time advocate of healthy nutrition.