“You can always count on the Americans to do the right thing, after they have tried everything else,” said Sir Winston Churchill.
We’re in choppy waters, but we will survive. One thing is certain: our ship of state has the kind of keel that whatever the scale of the storm and however great the swells, she always eventually rights. However great the list, her keel pulls her true. However great the gale, her helm points her true. Of sailing, Ella Wheeler Wilcox put it well: “Ships sail east and ships sail west by the self-same winds that blow. ‘Tis the set of their sail and not the gale that determines the way they go.”
We’ve always recovered. We always will. A look at America’s darker moments, often given short shrift by historians of more rosy bent, reveals episodes of not so pretty stuff. America has always been an open-ended experiment with ethical, moral and political winds blowing in all directions. We had a president (Kennedy) who contemporaneously shared a mistress (Judith Exner) with mobsters Sam Giancana and John Roselli. He rose to office and fame with the financial and vote-buying backing of his father, a philandering New York mob-connected bootlegger. Under Warren Harding, we had the Kern County Teapot Dome Scandal (our Elk Hills Scandal) involving national security, big oil, bribery and corruption at the highest levels. In 1939, between the World Wars, under the name the “Christian Front,” we find a Swastika-draped Nazi rally wherein about 20,000 Americans, some of whom dressed in Nazi uniforms, gathered in Madison Square Garden. Posters proclaimed a “Mass Demonstration for True Americanism.” FDR’s New Deal was coined the “Jew Deal.” Prior to World War II, America rejected a boat of European Jewish refugees. The U.S. could have saved thousands of Jews from the Nazis but didn’t. At one point, the U.S. turned away a ship of 900 German Jews. Shortly afterward, it rejected a proposal to allow 20,000 Jewish children to come to the U.S. for safety. Bess Truman refused to allow her husband’s Jewish business partner into her home. The “Know Nothing” (anti-Catholic) political party of the 1840s set its sights on fighting the immigration of European Catholics to White Protestant America, hiding their identity and their cause behind the lie that they “knew nothing” about their movement. In many parts of the South and elsewhere, Jim Crow attitudes and racism survive. We’ve had McCarthy and Watergate and Whitewater and Monica.
The American histories of W.E.B. Du Bois and Arthur Schlesinger Jr. seem to be of two unrecognizably different countries. George Washington warned America against “foreign entanglements” while Woodrow Wilson between the World Wars did his best to set America on its missionary path to convert the world to liberal democracy. And here we are now with a president who wants to “Make America Great Again.” The question is: which America does he want to again make great? And we are slowly and methodically finding out what kind of mischief has been going on in the White House and on The Hill?
America has her destiny written in the blood of our Revolution and the ink of our Constitution. Our American experiment held together during our Civil War, the bloodiest trial we ever faced. We lost 600,000 young men to that war, and we held. We sacrificed over half a million soldiers during the two world wars, and we held. We repented for the horrors and sins of slavery and the slave trade; we repented of our horrors and sins against Native Americans; we repented and repaid for the injuries and sins against Japanese-Americans and their cruel internment; we repented for and repealed all our racial anti-Asian exclusionary laws. We laid the foundations of lasting international cooperation and commerce at Bretton Woods; there have been no major wars of nation conquering another nation for 70 years.
For all our sins — past and present — we are a steady self-righting ship.
B. McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist.