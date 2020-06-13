For the past several days, the District Attorney’s Office has received emails, faxes and phone calls from Amar Shergill, a Sacramento-based personal injury attorney who claims to represent the family of Robert Forbes, a man who was tragically struck by a vehicle and killed on California Avenue near a protest march. Shergill urgently requested an audience to have a “discussion that might decrease the likelihood of acrimony” related to whether criminal charges will be brought against the driver in the incident.
As many are aware, this investigation is still being pursued by the Bakersfield Police Department, which has had to post video of the collision to dispel inaccurate rumors floating through social media about the collision. As the investigation has not concluded, it has not yet been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review of potential criminal charges. Nonetheless, Shergill made sure to point out his role as an elected official within the California Democratic Party, and further asserted that failing to file criminal charges against the driver in the next two days would result in his “people” causing acrimony in our community. Shergill specifically sought criminal charges regardless of whether the police department had finished its investigation, and asserted that failing to immediately file criminal charges would lead to his airing of grievances and assured community unrest.
In short, Shergill attempted to weaponize protests to compel a criminal filing without the complete investigation required to substantiate and justify the charge.
As disturbing as Shergill’s thinly veiled threats are, that is not all we have endured over the past few weeks. I have seen my personal address posted and shared online. Our receptionists are being subjected to verbal abuse, fielding calls from people “demanding” that suspects issued citations during protests “be released from jail” — as if being part of a protest grants some kind of immunity from laws against assault and other crimes. It does not.
Today’s politically charged, social media-driven atmosphere has resulted in a rash of instant judgments fueled by partial, misleading or outright false information. The role of the District Attorney demands that I, and those in my charge, reject this phenomenon and continue to act independently and judiciously when deciding whether criminal charges are appropriate in any given case.
Meeting the high standards required of a prosecutor in any time is a constant challenge that requires the independence and fortitude to do what is right, regardless of political atmosphere or threatened consequence. This independence ensures that neither riches and influence, nor passion in the streets, dictate the outcome of criminal cases. Prosecutors hold the powerful accountable, protect the weak and seek justice for the poor, the oppressed, and act as the voice for those not strong enough to be heard.
To this end, I offer this in response to those who wish to try and leverage the District Attorney’s Office into a tool for their personal gain:
No, I will not file a criminal case when a pending investigation, not submitted to me for review, has not developed probable cause to support charges.
No, I will not grant immunity from criminal prosecution to anyone based on their political ideologies.
No, I will not ignore my oath in order to appease those who threaten me, my staff or my community to achieve their own personal or political goals.
The role of the District Attorney demands a commitment to nothing less. Standing up to ensure basic due process and justice for everyone — police, protester, or otherwise — is in our DNA, and these principles are what I and the entire District Attorney’s Office stand for. While I will continue to listen and learn from all perspectives about issues that affect criminal justice, our community, and our nation, neither I nor my office will be intimidated by threats or act in a manner contrary to our sworn obligations.
When a completed investigation presents evidence supporting probable cause for arrest as well as a reasonable likelihood that the charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, I will issue charges. Otherwise, I will not.
That is the duty of a prosecutor, and that is the duty I will perform.
Cynthia Zimmer is the Kern County District Attorney.