“There comes a time when silence is betrayal. Our lives end the day we become silent about things that matter. In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Like most important movements to advance social justice, our national reckoning on racial inequality began with an act of brutality so shocking that we could not look away, sit still or remain silent, pretending that we live in a world where all Americans are treated with the humanity each of us deserves.
The death of George Floyd has challenged us to look deep within and reaffirm our commitment to equality and justice. There is work to be done, even here in our community, and it is the hard work of change and reconciliation that is not always welcomed but necessary.
And like most important movements to advance social justice, the leaders of this crusade are young people who will take us forward with their indomitable spirit, the purity of their ideals and the unwavering belief that their work will achieve a tomorrow that is brighter than today.
We have never been more encouraged by the social justice advocates here in our community, leading peaceful vigils and marches, keeping all of our eyes focused on this critical moment in our history.
These leaders are young, they are hungry for change, and they will not stop.
And we are so proud that many of them are college students.
At Cal State Bakersfield, we speak out in solidarity for social justice, for peace and compassion, and we pray for healing and a better humanity.
To our African-American students, faculty, staff and the wider community: Your sorrow is our sorrow. Lean on your family at CSUB. Let the injustice you feel on behalf of Mr. Floyd and so many others like him help fuel our shared quest for a reckoning on racial injustice in this country. You are not alone in your pain, in your anger or your fear.
At protests in our community and throughout the country, demands for social justice and racial equality have found expression in many ways: peacefully, solemnly, voices raised to rouse the complacent.
Having witnessed on video the tragic death of George Floyd, we must not conclude that all police officers behave in that manner. Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry called the actions of the Minnesota police officers “horrific.”
Still other protesters gave in to despair and became destructive, looting and vandalizing the property of their hard-working friends and neighbors.
Please don’t give in to that despair.
Raise your voice, but refrain from violence.
And commit yourself to education, which breaks the chains of racism and injustice.
CSUB is striving to become a beacon of equity, diversity, inclusion and respect. All who seek hope are welcome here. All who yearn to unlock their potential are welcome here. All who wish to share ideas and perspectives are welcome here.
And to all who seek social justice: You are welcome here. You are wanted here. You are needed here.
It is on the campuses of the universities in this nation where idealism meets action, where social problems are addressed, where the seeds of change are planted. Every movement that has resulted in greater equality for Americans has its roots on a college campus: Civil rights, free speech, gender equality, acceptance for the LGBTQ community.
As we mourn Mr. Floyd and the slow pace of change in our nation, it is easy to grow discouraged.
Even before the founding of the United States, when the first African slaves were brought to this continent 400 years ago, we have struggled with this stain on our conscience. The emancipation of slaves after the Civil War gave way to the Jim Crow South. The Civil Rights Movement, for all its progress, has not gone far enough for too many Americans, in the criminal justice system, education, housing, healthcare and more.
That the struggle has been so long and that we still have so far to go weighs heavy on the hearts of African-Americans and their friends, allies, neighbors and supporters.
But here in the San Joaquin Valley, we are heirs to a great tradition of leading the change we seek. We stand up, speak up and lift up.
On the boundary between Kern and Tulare counties sits Allensworth, the first town in California established exclusively by African-Americans. It was founded in 1908 by a group of men led by Col. Allen Allensworth, born a slave in Kentucky in 1842. Here, he found freedom. Here, he beckoned to others to start over.
In the 1930s, migrants from Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas were treated like animals in the labor camps around our fertile Valley, where they escaped to find a better life. They kept their heads down, put their backs into their work and helped build the agriculture engine that still powers the region today.
In the 1960s, Cesar Chavez, Dolores Huerta and Larry Itilong championed the humanity of Mexican-American and Filipino-American farmworkers, who toiled under the brutal sun without water or basic human rights. Today, they are recognized as social justice icons, who have inspired generations of others right here on our campus.
This is the Valley’s legacy. This is our legacy.
As we contemplate the darkness our nation is confronting, don’t forget to look to the light. “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” is a song most famously recorded by Nina Simone, which became an anthem of the Civil Rights Movement. It expresses the wish for a day when freedom is within the grasp of all who reach for it.
And though that day is not here for some Americans, the beauty of the song is in the message to keep reaching.
“I wish I knew how
It would feel to be free
I wish I could break
All the chains holding me
I wish I could say
All the things that I should say
Say ‘em loud, say ‘em clear
For the whole round world to hear.”
Signed by the President’s Cabinet at Cal State Bakersfield: Lynnette Zelezny, Vernon Harper, Thom Davis, Thomas Wallace, Victor Martin, Claudia Catota, Michael Lukens and Andy Maiorano.