Politicians have a natural tendency to tell everyone that things are going great, even when they aren’t. Admitting that there is a problem, especially one caused by them, makes them vulnerable to losing their leadership positions. Ignoring the problem only allows it to grow to a point where it becomes unmanageable. In our democracy, it’s up to the citizens to speak up and let everyone know when things are heading in the wrong direction.
In 2016, Bakersfield was heading for financial disaster, and very few people knew about it. The city had committed to unsustainable pensions and expensive road projects, but didn’t have the revenue to support either. Nobody was talking about it.
On Nov. 1, 2016, I started talking. The Bakersfield Californian placed my Community Voices article, “Bakersfield is drowning in debt,” right on the front page of the paper. That article led to my appearance on radio and television shows. City Council members discussed the issue with me both over the phone as well as at meetings in my home. I wrote hundreds of real letters (not emails) to community leaders, including Kevin McCarthy. He came up with $50 million in federal funds for Bakersfield to help cover the road shortfall. I met with the executive director of KernTax. After our meeting, he invited me to give a PowerPoint presentation to the membership of KernTax at an official meeting. Finally, The Californian published my second Community Voices article, “Why Bakersfield perhaps needs a sales tax increase, with oversight.” I can’t stress enough the value of having a local newspaper to provide a forum for important community issues such as this. Without The Bakersfield Californian, I don’t think anything would have happened.
Conventional wisdom was that Bakersfield residents would never pass a tax increase, but there didn’t seem to be any other way to fix the problem. Getting KernTax to support the measure went a long way, but it was still definitely a long-shot. I can’t tell you how disappointed I was when the measure went down to apparent defeat on election night. But just like in the movies, we were rewarded with a fairy-tale ending. The measure passed by only 97 votes out of 91,573 votes cast. Bakersfield received a sales tax increase with oversight.
Today, I’m reading about how Bakersfield passed a "historic budget." Ample funds are now available to hire additional police officers, help the homeless, finish road projects and cover existing debt. Bakersfield now has a financial oversight committee. If the measure had failed, we would have been dealing with layoffs and severe reductions in all city services.
This problem was fixed due to the hard work and commitment of many people, not just one person. But in this case, a community forum provided by a local newspaper may have been just enough to get those last 97 votes and save a city. We should be truly thankful that The Bakersfield Californian survives to continue to provide such a service to our community.
Anthony Ansolabehere is a retired real estate appraiser, broker and the prior assistant assessor.