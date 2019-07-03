We’re getting gender language all balled up: biological binary sex at birth as determined by x and y sex chromosome combinations (XX female, XY male); felt gender identity when one senses one’s femaleness or maleness whenever and however that may occur; one’s decision about what to call him/herself – the pronoun they prefer to go by; one’s insistence and imposition on others about what others should refer to him or her pronoun-wise. One’s decision about how they live their sexual and social-gender life is uniquely personal: straight, lesbian, gay, bi-, trans-, queer, pan-, non-. We’re entering slippery territory.
When definitions become liquid they soon loose connection with fact. When they become anchored in feelings only and untether themselves from the objective science of things we venture into something not unlike through the looking glass. The gender one feels can be a fluid thing throughout one’s life depending on many internal and external push-pull influences, the sex one is born as is not. We’ve now arguably entered a world in which someone can call things anything he or she wants regardless of what they factually are. We’re heading into a miasma where the lines between subjectivity and objectivity perilously blur to no ones’ broader benefit.
Many have argued we’ve moved into a post-truth era. Indeed “truth” has many forms: objective truth as found in facts; subjective truth as found in the feel of things; interpersonal truth as seen in the emotional feel of a relationship or relationships; personal truth as in being authentic in what one thinks, does and is; ultimate truth as found in the principal value you would die for; there are more. Point is, we move around and among them all day long as we move here and there, from person to person and situation to situation.
The language we use, to be sure, evolves over time; meanings of words change. But scientific language tends to anchor itself in facts as far as facts can be determined. Barring some genetic mishap, the genome XX is female, while XY is male. But living breathing females and males are a variegated lot, and thank God for it. The science of the XX and XY determination of gender has been long established, but culture evolves; and thank God for that as well. If we want to have a society of respect for individual differences we have to have open respectful conversations about those differences. So let’s carefully define within what framework we’re discussing our differences. Is the framework scientific in which definitions are relatively fixed, or sociological and cultural where definitions are fluid and open to discussion about the social and cultural meanings of things. And let’s not carelessly move back and forth from one domain to another without clearly understanding and stating so.
As to the issue of what to call ourselves and others gender-wise, let’s all take a humility pill. Good grammar has its conventions, and we torture it when we stray too far from the basics; not that straying is always a bad thing creatively or artistically. But when one group decides to stray language-wise and another would rather not, both need to appreciate the stance the other is taking and not impose their language preferences on the other. Each must allow others to express things in ways that fulfill their innermost feelings, and do so without judgment in both directions.
Questions about one’s gender may be asked in multiple ways depending upon what use the conversation is going to make of answers. If a conversation is digging into a binary thing for binary reasons then a binary conversation is appropriate. If a conversation is digging for descriptively nuanced shades of difference in a spectrum phenomenon then other kinds of questions are needed. There is no one perfect way of handling complex phenomena, just suitable ways depending on how you’re going to understand answers. And finding the best way as seen in Robert Price’s Sound Off column (“SOUND OFF: Should everyone get to choose their own pronouns?” June 22) is getting to be a real booger of a problem.
B. McDill, PhD. of Bakersfield, is a retired psychologist