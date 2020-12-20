Nearly a month and a half after the 2020 General Election, it feels like years have come and gone since we last saw a campaign ad. As we look toward the beginning of a new year, much will be thought, said and written about the national election results.
But what about locally?
This past October, the Greater Bakersfield Chamber Political Action Committee (BAKPAC), the political action committee affiliated with the Greater Bakersfield Chamber, conducted a survey of likely voters in the city of Bakersfield to understand their opinions on key issues and races as we headed toward the November election. Here are some of our key findings.
Bakersfield voters think our city is heading in the right direction, by a wide margin. Republicans, conservatives, middle-income earners, Hispanics, college-educated voters and residents in the western parts of the city (Wards 4 through 6) have the most optimistic views of the city’s future.
That said, there are still critical issues that need to be addressed. Creating jobs and growing the economy was voters’ top priority heading into the election, followed closely by ending homelessness. Fighting crime was the third most important issue for voters.
The economy has been and remains a concern nationwide, especially given the impacts COVID-19 has had and continues to wreak. During these trying times, we’ve worked alongside local government leaders at the city and county to expand access to COVID-19 relief programs available for local businesses and nonprofits. We’ve expanded trainings, seminars and forums to provide our local businesses with the tools and resources they need during this time.
Looking forward, I’m also proud of the work we’re doing locally through B3K Prosperity to plan for and invest in inclusive economic development that will bring more quality jobs to the Bakersfield-Kern County region. Even during this pandemic, we must continue our efforts to secure a strong and diverse economy in the future. Bridging the geographic divide in perceptions is extremely important too, we must ensure that everyone in our city has access to opportunity and prosperity.
Addressing homelessness and fighting crime were two of our key priorities in 2018, when the chamber supported Measure N, the city of Bakersfield’s Public Safety and Vital Services sales tax measure. While our city officials and staff have worked diligently over the past two years on these issues, no one is naïve as to believe the problems have been solved. Much work remains, and it isn’t surprising that the issues remain at the top of voters’ lists of concerns.
The city has allocated more than $10 million from Measure N funding to address homelessness, including opening the Brundage Lane Navigation Center this Fall. The city also approved funding to hire 29 new sworn police officers during the 2020-21 fiscal year, part of its commitment to hire 100 new sworn officers between 2019 and 2022.
Our survey found that Bakersfield voters approve of Measure N by a ratio of 2:1. I’m confident that Measure N will continue to enjoy a high-level of support as we see positive impacts compound with time from the city’s investment in public safety and vital services.
Advocacy and political action are at the heart of the work we do at the Greater Bakersfield Chamber. When it seems that all attention is consumed by what happens on Pennsylvania Avenue, our members know that the chamber has its eyes on Truxtun Avenue.
From engaging our elected representatives to participating in issue coalitions and supporting pro-business candidates, we take seriously our role as a voice on behalf of our members to create as favorable a climate as possible for businesses, jobs and economic growth.
While much remains uncertain as we move toward the dawn of 2021, the chamber is committed to doing all we can to support our members through these unprecedented times. More than ever, 2020 has shown in our members the resilience, grit and pioneering spirit that have formed the core of our civic identity for nearly 125 years.
A thriving community is built on a foundation of successful and vibrant businesses. While there is fear and uncertainty, we believe in Bakersfield, and we know that together, we’ll continue building something better.
Nick Ortiz is the president and CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber.