As a country and as a city, it feels like we’ve landed in an alternate universe. It started in faraway countries as the coronavirus and was ultimately labeled COVID-19, but quickly became a worldwide pandemic. Before we knew it, the illness was at the threshold of our community too.
The realization soon took hold and the initial reaction was to stock up on essential items and things flew off the store shelves. The online question of the day was, "Do you know where to find toilet paper?"
Then Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order was announced and the natural worry of what’s next really took hold as everyone digested state directives and local emergency orders.
Rest assured that your city government, executive management team and its public safety departments, along with other essential services, are adapting to this new paradigm. Our city employees love their community and are working hard to ensure your safety and essential needs are continually met.
Of course, there are still many unknowns ahead, from health to economic challenges. But, I’ve also noticed something extremely uplifting too: a sense of community, determination and kindness that has emerged as the initial wave of fear and supply rush has started to taper off.
We’ve been led to believe that faced with some unforeseen catastrophe, we would all behave like a pack of wild animals. It hasn’t happened.
Recently, my family and I ventured out to brave what we thought would be a potentially harrowing experience at Costco to see if we could get a few needed items. What I saw made me so proud of our city.
There weren’t people clamoring over items. In fact, they were very cognizant of what they took, as if instinctively aware of the needs of their neighbor. Even though multiple important items had no posted purchase limits, people just took what they needed. As I scanned the store for other customer baskets, I saw most had relatively few items, which was unexpected and even different from the normal Costco-run-day adventure. People just took what they needed, and as we passed each other, cognizant of some social distancing space, an occasional polite nod or a quick grin was exchanged.
We are now transcending into a new normal and we don’t know for how long yet, as large parts of our lives are on temporary hold. Nevertheless, we’re adapting and we will emerge as an even stronger community as we face the common struggle together.
We will overcome this and we will make it through. We are Bakersfield.
Chris Parlier is the vice mayor of Bakersfield.