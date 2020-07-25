For a few glorious weeks this spring, there was water in the Kern River. At a time when death was just beginning to pant in the face of our country, the water was a reminder of both the changefulness and continuity of life.
The water in that river once belonged to the ocean, then the clouds, then the mountaintops. It was seawater. It was rain. It was snow. Rivers hold spiritual meaning for many of the world’s religions for good reason. The passing water mirrors our own lives. We are born. We live. We die. It is a futile form of hubris to ignore this.
But humans are notorious for our hubris. Our willingness to fight against both God and nature has brought wonderful and terrible things. We’ve made our own miracles, turning deserts into farmlands that grow cotton, potatoes, carrots, grapes. We’ve built businesses, homes and schools. We’ve created an arterial web of roads that carry our little Mandarin oranges to small Utah ski towns. We’ve also made our own wasteland, with air that is dangerous to breathe, neighborhoods that are inhospitable to people, and a dry, jagged scar where our river should be.
When the water receded from the river last month, it left behind an unnatural death. Small mounds of fish rotted in piles, evidence that they crowded together as the last bits of water evaporated from the riverbed. Plants turned into skeletal versions of their green selves. The herons, egrets and gulls disappeared. Now only sand remains, which will get whipped up by Santa Ana winds and blown into noses and houses.
This cycle of death is not inevitable. Some residents are petitioning to return water to our river. I urge every person who has ever walked on the Kern River bike path to sign their petition on Change.org, https://www.change.org/p/california-state-water-resources-control-board-bring-the-kern-river-back-to-bakersfield.
The city has been fighting to return water to the river for years. In 2014, North Kern Water Storage District sued the city of Bakersfield because the city had not adequately demonstrated a need for the river’s water. How strange that we should be forced to demonstrate a need for a thing that is a part of us. This is like being forced to demonstrate a need for your leg. As if the invention of crutches gave the leg storage district permission to lop off your limb. You can hobble along on one leg, but your life will be exponentially more fulfilling with two.
In the spirit of making due, we valiantly enjoy our riverbed. Cyclists, runners, families, teenagers, and dogs all congregate along the riverbed. We in Kern County excel at making the best of what we’ve got, but we can thrive if we have what we need.
What we need is water in the river.
Because water is life.
Kelly Damian is a teacher and writer who lives in Bakersfield.