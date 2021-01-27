Over the course of President Trump's term in office, I was repeatedly surprised — and pleasantly so — when his policy decisions failed to live up to my fears about how he would govern. At the same time, I was repeatedly disappointed in how he stirred things up on Twitter. Though I didn't vote for him in 2016 or in 2020, I think that America could have done a lot worse.
There's been a lot of talk recently about threats to our democracy. It's been a recurring theme of political discourse in America at least since George W. Bush was supposedly "selected, not elected." The most disappointing part of this debate is that our faith in America's elections seems to hinge on which team won the latest election, rather than on the actual integrity of our elections.
I read with some interest the recent article about Robert Price's interview with former Congressman Bill Thomas ("In interview, retired Congressman Bill Thomas knocks McCarthy for supporting 'lies,'" Jan. 15). The thing that I found most interesting was the former congressman's assertion that "The election was the cleanest election in history." There were a few things I agreed with Congressman Thomas about. Other things, not so much. But it was that final assertion that made me doubt the veracity of anything Thomas had to say.
While the 2020 election has spawned more than its fair share of conspiracy theories, any honest observer can see that the election was far from "clean." The fact that Joe Biden won the election does not change the fact that there are many legitimate concerns from both sides about how the election was handled. One of the most dangerous things we can do for the long-term health of our nation is to sweep those concerns under the rug in the name of "unity."
For the last four years, we have seen those on the political left, both in the media and in the government, fight vociferously against a caricature of President Trump and his supporters that rarely lived up to reality. When Democrats in Congress urged their allies in the federal bureaucracy to "resist" the president, there was no talk of a threat to American democracy. When the Democrat-controlled House voted to impeach the president over specious accusations that he colluded with foreign powers to swing the election, there was no talk of a threat to American democracy. The left has been all too eager to promulgate the caricature of Trump as an evil tyrant, and to use it to their political advantage.
At the same time, many on the political right have created their own caricature of Trump as their political savior (saving them from their own caricature of the political left), and it is this "clash of the caricatures" which culminated in the abhorrent violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Since then, Democrats have used that violence to further their caricature of Trump's supporters, while lionizing Biden as the valiant knight who will unite America again.
The real danger to our republic is in the lies and caricatures that are perpetuated and believed by both the red team and the blue team, and the fact that there is little indication that this trend will change. Our 24-hour "news" media plays up these lies to the point that most outlets have become propaganda arms of the major political parties. The tendency for both sides of the red vs. blue game to dehumanize and caricature those they disagree with is what is truly pushing our democracy to the brink.
Trump was not the racist dictator the left claimed to be resisting. Nor was he the angelic savior that MAGA supporters claimed to be fighting for. For a short time, he was our president. Certainly not the best our nation ever had, and definitely not the worst. But America hasn't had a perfect president yet, and we're not likely to anytime soon.
Sweeping election irregularities under the rug will not bring us national unity. Silencing voices we disagree with will bring us more violence, not less. If we really want to be united as a nation, we need to stop buying into the lies about our fellow Americans, and start shining light on the truth.
Robert Cleveland is a local IT professional and father of three.