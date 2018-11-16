Thanks to major technological advances, children with serious medical conditions are living longer. While the medical community excels at providing intensive, life-saving therapies to our medically fragile children, it fails to deliver the type of multidisciplinary, integrated primary care services that are necessary for their continued progress. Furthermore, medical professionals are inadvertently contributing to poor health outcomes in children with high risk conditions by neglecting to address the burden placed on caregivers.
Children with complex medical conditions have multiple needs. They are often dependent on life-sustaining technologies such as oxygen, gastrostomy feeding tubes, tracheostomies and ventilators. They have functional limitations which make them reliant on adaptive equipment for personal care, feeding and mobility. They frequently require physical, occupational and speech therapy.
Even when their disease is well controlled, medically fragile children need nursing support as well as other accommodations in order to have a safe and positive school experience. Their already overwhelmed caregivers have to become instant experts in disability rights and understand the distinction between an individualized educational plan versus a 504 plan to effectively advocate for their special needs child. As if these challenges on their time and resources weren't enough, medically fragile children and their caregivers have to endure frequent, exhausting visits to sub specialists who are located hours away from home. It is not surprising that high risk pediatric patients put off visiting their primary care providers for preventative services.
Our current model of health care delivery is so fractured and mired in bureaucratic inefficiency that it often fails to provide needed services in an effective and timely fashion. Lack of real time communication between a medically vulnerable child's multiple healthcare providers, combined with limited access to their respective electronic health record systems, can lead to medication errors, redundant testing and significant delays in authorization of necessary supplies. Children with chronic illnesses frequently run out of supplemental nutritional products, gastrostomy care supplies, tracheostomy suction catheters, even diapers due to lack of care coordination. Adding to this mix is the toxic "ping-pong" payers engage in when it comes to authorizing services. While children with complex medical conditions theoretically have "safety net" payers like CCS and Regional Centers to supplement their primary medical insurance, the unfortunate reality is that as the payers engage in endless debates about who pays for what service, it is the child who inevitably suffers from the resultant delays in authorization of services and lapses in care.
If we are to improve health outcomes and quality of life in our medically fragile children, we must address caregiver burden. Medical professionals rarely appreciate the psychological, financial and physical burden faced by families of high risk pediatric patients. From the psychological trauma following their child’s initial diagnosis to constant anxiety about her health; from the mounting financial burden due to lost wages and travel expenses, to the sheer physical fatigue of caring for a child who has functional limitations, takes multiple medications and is technology-dependent, caregivers pay a steep personal price.
Many caregivers are not aware of available community resources that can help alleviate their burden. A number of caregivers don't have handicap parking permits, receive respite care or have the adaptive equipment they need to safely care for their medically fragile child. It is hardly surprising that these caregivers frequently suffer from burnout, depression and physical ailments, which then lead to failed appointments and noncompliance. While we are quick to call Child Protective Services to report their noncompliance, we offer them little support in helping them to be effective caregivers.
We need to do a better job in caring for the thousands of medically vulnerable children who live in Kern County. We must address and alleviate caregiver burden, with the awareness that the child benefits hugely when the family is supported. This means "connecting the dots" and forging inter-agency communication pathways in order to provide a locally driven, family-centered and multidisciplinary care coordination program for the medically fragile children who live in our community.
Delivering quality, resource-conscious health care proven to improve health outcomes is a win-win situation for everyone.
Dr. Anu Rao is a pediatrician at Clinica Sierra Vista, where she provides primary care to many medically fragile children.