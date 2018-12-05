Another national election is behind us, another which spoke little to the lofty issues facing the Republic. Three issues come to mind: money, perpetual war and how will the public debt be repaid (or will it?). This brief discussion involves the first of these topics.
Mayer Rothschild’s “Give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes her laws” meet Andrew Fletcher’s “Let me write the songs of a nation, and I care not who writes its laws.” I suspect old Fletcher, a Scottish writer and politician, hadn’t banked on rap music when he spoke this gem. In any case, old Rothschild, with his money control gambit, certainly looks to have trumped Fletcher and song.
Dear Congress, what have you done with our money and why? Let me set the stage. The first 150 or so years of the Republic was noted for a vibrant and growing middle class, as well as becoming the world’s industrial powerhouse and its largest creditor nation. This, mind you, was accomplished with a sound money system as per the nation’s blueprint. This would never do. Historians past, present and future ought to wonder what, if anything, was the matter with that system. A good question. Enter the disciples of Rothschild’s control of money scheme.
The past 100 years under the regime of the Federal Reserve System, the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar has decreased by 95-96 percent (a broken record am I). This fact alone would seem sufficient to indict the system (a few trillion counts of felony first degree willful aggravated money dilution). Memo, the same government that dilutes the money measures the rate of dilution (wink, wink) via the Consumer Price Index.
There’s more. Fifty years ago, the average teacher salary was $8,620, the median house was $23,250, gold was $35, oil $1.90 and the S&P 500 was 100. Respectfully, the current figures have increased sevenfold, 15-fold, 35-fold, 25-fold and 27-fold. Try to solve for a thread of constant value in this if you dare. A bonus stat, in 1965 the CEO-to-worker compensation ratio was 20-to-1. In 2017, the ratio was 312-to-1.
From yet another angle, we have the dollar price of crude oil, the prime component of energy over the globe. The global demand for oil from 2008-2016 increased from 85.8 to 96.2 million barrels per day. All in all, this was a fairly modest increase that stems from global growth as one would expect for a mature market. During the same period, the price of oil has ranged between $140 and $27 per barrel. Keep in mind that oil didn’t change and the supply demand was normal and steady, which leaves the money, fiat money. This is insane, as the dollar pricing module appears to have detached from the economic spaceship. To confirm this, look at certain sectors of the stock, bond, and real estate markets.
There is common thread in many of our government acts, which is the sanction of taking from the many for the benefit of the few. Things don’t have to be this way as Congress could next week vote to dissolve the Federal Reserve System, replacing it with a system more in the letter and the spirit of the Constitution.
In summary, it appears that oligarch corporatists along with their compliant lap dog national politicians and the American people got on separate trains some time ago. One thing is for sure, the American tax-paying citizen ought to distance themself from the grip of linear thinking post haste. Keeping in mind the seats of national power have had many combinations of liberal vs. conservative and Democrat vs. Republican over this period. Many trivial issues have come and gone, yet the critical ones only grow more entrenched.
Andy Wahrenbrock is an independent investment adviser from Bakersfield.