After reading the article in The Californian about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s visit to Bakersfield, all I can do is shake my head in disbelief (“Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Bakersfield in search of answers to homeless crisis,” Dec. 19). His agenda for California, which is all about social reengineering, totally misses the point of providing real solutions to California’s problems.
A major contributing factor to the homelessness throughout the state is the result policies of implemented by California several years ago, during major budget shortfalls, whereby social services were cut or significantly reduced to those incarcerated for committing crimes or in need of psychiatric help. By cutting these needed services, the state passed a large part of the problem to the many local governments, which were unprepared to deal with and fund the needed programs to address the homelessness issues.
Like most politicians, Gov. Newsom will never step up and actually recognize that the state’s failed policies are the primary culprit on this issue. Look at the homelessness conditions Gov. Newsom left for the citizens of San Francisco to deal with. The governor’s solution of throwing $1 billion at the problem won’t solve the homeless issues. The federal government has been throwing money at the country’s social problems for decades, and it has done nothing but create generations of families on welfare or public support. Attack the problem, develop mental health programs to care for those in need of such services and create family and parenting programs to break the chains of broken families so that they can care for themselves and develop the parenting skills needed to break their bondage from welfare and public support.
With respect to the governor’s agenda on decarbonizing our county, please tell me how that will help our community or our state and how that will really help our environment. I want good stewardship of our environment just like everyone else, however, implementing policies that choke off our economy and make us indentured servants of our government is not the way to do it. The governor’s solution to decarbonize Kern County as well as put California agriculture out of business is just not reasonable and is not prudent for our state.
California is a net importer of approximately two-thirds of gasoline and oil consumed in the state. These billions of dollars are going out to support countries in the Middle East and elsewhere. What kind of carbon footprint is that creating? Why wouldn’t we want to be energy self-sufficient?
The same goes for our state’s electricity. California imports a large portion of its electric power because we have been reducing dependable California power generation facilities. Why wouldn’t we want to be energy self-sufficient when it comes to electrical power? Our state’s policies are reasons why California has some of the most expensive gasoline and electrical rates in the country. Subsidizing solar and wind energy, energy sources which will not come close to fulfilling California’s energy needs, has added and will continue to add to the high cost of our already high cost of energy.
California agriculture has provided California citizens one of the most dependable and reasonably priced sources of food and fiber available in the world. Why would we want to eliminate our ability to continue to provide our own dependable and cost effective sources of food and fiber and become dependent on other countries and states? This makes no sense.
The government policies discussed above are or will be part of the ongoing root cause of California’s high cost of living. These policies are squeezing and depriving the lower and middle class of the ability to have a reasonable standard of living. Continued implementation of these policies will relegate the lower and middle class citizens to be or become further dependent on the government to survive, essentially guaranteeing indentured servitude to the government.
California is in need of reasonable and common sense policies to solve the many issues our state faces. If we don’t change how California goes about solving problems we will eventually be reduced to third world stature, where most of us will be beholden to the ruling class and tech oligarchs. Demand that our politicians implement real and common sense change for everyone’s benefit, not just for their political benefit.
Geoffrey B. King is a certified public accountant in public practice and is an almond grower in Kern County.