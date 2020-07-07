Our kids deserve our comments and input and can benefit from our wisdom and experience.
These are interesting times we are all facing, and I see opportunities for growth and looking at some new ways of doing things. I don't think or feel that we should defund the police because we need them, sometimes even in schools ("Petition calls for KHSD to defund its police force before Monday budget adoption," June 29). I know I felt safer at school with security around when a riot between races was about to break out at Bakersfield High School in the 1970s. Scary stuff. Also when you are being harassed or afraid to walk down a basement hall to your class, it's nice to have a security officer around.
I do agree that we should consider hiring extra social workers, counselors, mental health professionals, nurses and others to help address the causes of depression, crime, addiction and suicide. If we can help our kids when they are young to learn some valuable life and relationship skills, we give them a chance at being healthier adults, which helps society and the world. This way, no matter what race, background, wealth level or class they come from, our kids will be better for it.
I know the benefits of learning these skills personally, having suffered from severe depression since I was a teenager and PTSD from an incident in my 20s. I also lost two family members in their 20s to suicide, not for lack of love, but for a lack of skills and how to help them. Unfortunately, I did not learn these skills until later in life and dearly wished I could have learned some real life skills in school. Most kids don't get them at home, and our schools could help not only the kids, but society and the world as well by teaching our kids how to communicate better, how to resolve conflict and work together, coping skills and other valuable tools. This then, no matter what environment the child is raised in, could make a huge difference in their lives and the lives of others.
I can personally testify to the benefit of learning these skills and other tools from qualified counselors instead of relying only on medication to manage symptoms. My belief and personal relationship with God and learning skills from qualified counselors, among other things, all combined to send my life in a new and healthier direction. This then affects those around me in a positive and healthy way. For many years I was given medication only and no other choices. Finally, I found other ways to get to the causes of my challenges.
Medication is like the police, you need it sometimes but if you never get to the causes of the symptoms — the crime, violence, racism, mental illnesses, addictions, domestic violence, etc. — the problems will never go away. I think it is very much time that we consider getting to the causes of our difficulties and differences if we want a healthier society, and hiring social and mental health professionals, along with police, will serve us well until we can remove the causes.
I would appreciate it very much if the Kern High School District would consider keeping the police or security staff and hiring more professionals as suggested.
You know what else, let's give our kids the option to talk to pastors, priests or others of faith because they at least deserve a chance to know God or more about Him. I understand the separation of church and state, but our kids deserve a choice. If schools can host after school Satan clubs and libraries can host Drag Queen Story Hours, then the kids should also have a choice to know more about God.
Consider contacting KHSD, the Bakersfield City School District or your local representative. We need people to speak up if things are to change. Prayer is powerful too.
May God watch over and guide us through these times.
Annette Dinelli was born and raised in Bakersfield and worked as a paralegal. She supports education and awareness of mental health concerns.