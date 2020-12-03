We are now in a huge surge of the COVID-19 virus, hospitals are running out of beds, and it may get worse through the holiday season. Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, the United States, at approximately 4.2 percent, leads the major countries in the percentage of cases relative to the population. Some other countries with high percentage cases are France (3.4 percent), Brazil (3 percent), the UK (2.4 percent) and Russia (1.6 percent), according to Worldometers.info.
Compare this with Mexico (0.85 percent), Norway (0.67 percent), Finland (0.45 percent), Taiwan (0.0028 percent), and Vietnam (0.0014 percent). Some countries have had astounding success is dealing with the virus. Why? Because they immediately put in strict measures and required everyone to wear a mask. They had leaders who could make a fast decision and implement it.
Compare that to the United States. We seem to be our own worst enemy. Our soon-to-leave president acerbated the problem by his negligence in not properly handling the approach to contain the virus. He was more concerned about any negative impact on his re-election if the economy suffered. Now, more than 265,000 fatalities is unconscionable.
This criminal indifference to the health of the nation should have had 70 percent of the voters electing Joe Biden (30 percent of hardened religious fundamentalists will vote for President Trump no matter what). He also set a bad example by having rallies full of maskless true believers, and appears to have no empathy for the sick and dying and their families; and no empathy for the children separated from their parents at the border with Mexico.
Now, the Supreme Court is allowing churches to worship on a regular basis because other aspects of society are allowed to. This is the wrong approach; restrict the others. There is excessive emphasis on individual freedom inculcated in our capitalistic system that tends to disregard the need for a nurturing society. Too many people think, because of their self-centeredness or self-righteousness, that their right to ignore restrictions supersedes the right of others not to be infected. It's all about me! So they have maskless social gatherings, religious services and parties.
Restrictions and a stimulus package for businesses and the unemployed are desperately needed now. Otherwise, by spring, we will have half a million deaths from the virus. Use some of the money that goes to the bloated defense industry. Recall that President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about the dangers of the military-industrial complex.
David Keranen is a retired Bakersfield College professor.