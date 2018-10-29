For millennia, Jews have suffered the consequences of anti-Semitism. Having been part of the great American experiment from this country’s inception, we have managed to make ourselves at home in these United States. We have fought and died for this country. We have been welcomed, integrated and assimilated.
Saturday morning, our sense of security was shattered like the glass of Kristalnacht in Hitler’s Germany. Eleven are dead, six wounded – among the latter, four officers of the law. It was our Sabbath. It was in a synagogue. There was a baby-naming and a reading from the sacred scrolls of the Torah. The hater hid in a rabbi’s study. He was armed with both handguns and an assault weapon. Armed first responders were injured in the line of duty. It was the deadliest anti-Semitic act in American history.
Guns did not save those first responders. They will not save the school children or their teachers, not the LGBTQ community, not the Sikhs, nor the Muslims, nor our Christian brethren of color — not even the country music fans.
People with guns kill people. We need sensible gun laws, thorough background checks and technology that renders guns harmless in the wrong hands. But words are also to blame. Senseless, hateful and divisive; victim-blaming and stereotyping, blatant lies and inflammatory vitriol. Wrongly and dangerously employed, words misinform; they label and libel us; they inspire fear and anger. Words are dividing us, rending communities asunder and tearing deep holes in the fabric of our nation.
The Jewish people have long been the proverbial “canaries” in civilization’s coal mine. It is time to end the incendiary rhetoric and the rule of fear. Scripture commands us to love our neighbor and to care for the stranger. Vote for truth; vote for peace. Vote for change.
Rabbi Cheryl Rosenstein is the spiritual leader of Temple Beth El in Bakersfield.