Most of us can’t help but see how news media reporting is dominated by two major topics — politics and risk management.
This perception of politics is obvious. Not so much with risk management, until you realize how a major portion of news reporting covers fires, earthquakes, floods, vehicle accidents, crimes and more, plus, of course, the coronavirus pandemic. Each includes a major risk management dimension.
With the coronavirus, we see both poor as well as excellent risk management practices.
Risk management is not complex in concept, only in execution. Simply stated, it’s proactive strategic and operational planning to address a dangerous event. Processes within any risk management systems are:
- Risk identification and measurement — ranging from the minor to catastrophic risks you face
- Risk Control – risk reduction, mitigation, prevention, avoidance, etc.
- Risk Finance – commercial insurance, formal self-insurance, assumption of risk and risk transfer to others by contract (by contract, not by contact!)
These steps are proactive! Once the plan is in place – with periodic updating – it’s implemented as risks emerge. Each risk is managed to prevent, mitigate or avoid losses or other costly and painful adversities.
This is easy to visualize in a building fire or automobile accident. What’s fascinating is how our leaders are controlling the coronavirus risk. Some early observations are:
- China violated every principle of risk management by “hiding” the emergence of the coronavirus for six weeks. This placed all other nations (plus you and me) in a difficult position to avoid and mitigate this risk once it reached our shores
- Nevertheless, our nation responded proactively at the outset by prohibiting entry of travelers from China plus alerting all sectors of this emerging pandemic risk
- Our nation had no plan in place to address a risk of this magnitude – despite earlier epidemics of swine flu, H1N1 and others
- The delicate balance between being prepared with reasonable confidence or being unprepared with total panic became clear all too soon. However, the transparency of parties involved – public and private – provided time for many to take appropriate proactive measures
- This was readily accomplished by those who already had a disaster plan in place, of course. Others had to improvise quickly under significant stress sometimes with questionable decisions that tended to trigger increased panic for many
- For several years, a federal plan for testing was already in place; however, it was too small in scope for a risk of this magnitude. Therefore, the supply of test kits was consumed quickly, with many remaining unserved
- Cross-functional collaboration of the federal government with state and local governments as well as with private sector corporations is proving to be effective in the overall solution at all levels.
In all situations, counsel of experts is critical for those who must make decisions to control this pandemic risk and do so without jeopardizing our overall local and national economies! Panic decision-making is never as effective as well thought out disaster plans whether local or global.
Sample disaster plans for individuals and families are available at various websites such as www.redcross.org. Multiple sample plans for a business are similarly available on the Internet. A sample plan is included in 22 of the 278 pages of my book, “Quality Risk Management Fieldbook” available through Amazon or the publisher, International Risk Management Institute, in Dallas. A complimentary template localized for Kern County business owners is available by request through johnpryorqrm@gmail.com.
It’s not too late today to make quick short-term plans based on different scenarios for yourself, family or business. Think through these scenarios and decide now what would be your best proactive action then – whether in two weeks or two months. The goal should be to formalize your own plan to be positioned to proactively respond to the next stage(s) in the coronavirus pandemic in whatever form(s) may be taken. And do so calmly – not in a panic.
Then, you’ll be assured a major benefit of risk management: a quiet night’s sleep.
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM is a local risk management consultant and author of risk management articles in local and national publications.