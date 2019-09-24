On Friday, millions of children around the world answered the call of 16-year-old environmental justice activist, Greta Thunberg, and protested to demand government officials take action on climate change. While small pockets of protest surfaced in Kern County, our community and, in particular, our youth, were largely silent. As an educator and scientist, I think this contrast warrants a moment of introspection regarding how we are preparing our children to navigate the complex environmental issues they will ultimately inherit from us and the role of K-12 education in preparing students to address issues of community concern.
There are several contributing factors to the silence on climate change in our community, broadly, and from our youth, specifically. Foremost, as a recent article articulated, there is a deep ideological divide regarding whether Kern County should position itself as a long term leader in the fight against climate change or if our goal should be shorter term changes that better preserve the interests of our robust oil and agricultural industries. Both ideologies harbor real consequences for families who rely on these industries for their livelihoods and, therefore, there is not a simple, single, or straightforward path that fully protects all immediate stakeholders.
Based on my work in local schools, this ideological divide sparks fear of pushback and often causes teachers to shy away from using the classroom space and academic disciplines as mediums for helping students think-through the complexity of this community issue. This silence, I argue, is more problematic than on what side of the ideological divide anyone falls. Controversy is often perceived as having a negative charge, however, controversy — and the ability to navigate it through dialogue with each other — is essential for the health of our democratic community. The ability to engage with and understand multiple opinions in civil ways offers possibility for better understanding the nuance of an issue and ultimately leads to more inclusive solutions.
Further, this silence ultimately contributes to a reduced capacity for students to contribute to the civic life of their communities now and into adulthood. Gaining the right to vote at eighteen does not automatically come with the proper knowledge and competencies to shape our community to reflect our needs. As former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor argues, “Knowledge of democracy is not passed down through our gene pool. It must be taught and learned anew by each generation of citizens.” The population of students in Kern is especially at risk of not being civically empowered. Research consistently demonstrates that people of color and people from high poverty backgrounds are less likely to be civically engaged, which means they are less likely to contribute to laws and policies that influence the quality of their lives. Therefore, we must use every opportunity to prepare our students for the immense rights and responsibilities they already shoulder. Anything less is a disservice to them and to the social, economic, political and environmental health of our community.
Schools offer fertile ground for this type of democratic teaching and learning. By their nature, classrooms are spaces where diverse students can come together to share informed opinions, evaluate sources of information, and ultimately take action in ways that engage their budding competencies in math, literacy, science, and social studies towards a more noble purpose than simply performing well on an exam. The United States began as an experiment — a revolutionary form of government that is of, for and by the people. Our classrooms, too, must nurture and sustain this same revolution or risk generations unprepared for the deeply complex, ever-evolving work we must do with each other to ensure our planet is habitable and our community is just, equitable, and informed. This does not mean that teachers must share their political opinions, but that they must create academically-informed opportunities for students to consider issues of community concern, to connect students to the stories of other youth activists and to support the activism that may naturally arise from these experiences.
Brittney Beck is an assistant professor of teacher education at Cal State Bakersfield.