We live in times of turmoil. In the wake of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery’s killings, protests across the world call for change in our police force. These protests have also reached the streets of Bakersfield.
Our community has not welcomed the protests. Per BPD statements to the public, the majority of the protests have been peaceful. Unfortunately, community members who do not want to face the truth have become defensive.
Multiple incidents have occurred with car drivers threatening protests. Last Friday, a counter-protester threw a smoke bomb into a group of people. Earlier the same day, a young girl and her mother walked to their car with a #BlackLivesMatter sign. A woman threatened to kill the mother, video shows. I empathize with the mother and feel angry that the woman making the threat is a fellow teacher.
We have a problem in Bakersfield. We need to address the polarization that infects our community. We need to listen to protesters. We need to listen to experts who experience injustice on a daily basis and have researched-based solutions. We must demand accountability. We need to come together.
We know that the Bakersfield Police Department wants to fix the problem. On June 2, ShePower, #MLKcommUnity and the BPD hosted Conversations, Cops and Community. Prior to this meeting, the world felt out of control. No one appeared to be listening to the protesters, who were rightfully getting angrier because no solutions were placed on the table by those in power.
I left the meeting proud of the panelists who presented reason after reason and solution after solution. Chief of Police Greg Terry, Assistant Chief of Police Joe Mullins and Mayor Karen Goh listened. We need more opportunities like this.
I am not a police officer. I am a teacher who grew up on military bases before the family returned to Kern County. I then married a soldier who served in Afghanistan. I do not understand what it is like to carry a weapon to protect the community, but I do understand the responsibility that comes with protecting others.
When a group of junior high school students makes it difficult to do my job, I choose how to react. I can come down hard. When I do, the situation becomes worse — I have made this mistake many times in my 20 years. Or I can create an environment where the student can speak to me and hold me accountable.
I do not speak to individual students in front of the class. Instead, we talk one-on-one or in a small group. Trust me when I say, I have to bite my tongue. I have to work hard not to get defensive. I most definitely mess up. Sometimes, the student and I need to take a break, but I listen. I hope that students feel like they can trust me. We must build that same trust and accountability between the community and the police.
When an individual or group is ignored, they become louder. Here are a few steps that value everyone’s voice:
1. Police officers, their commanders, the mayor, and City Council members set up tables to listen to protesters’ complaints and solutions
2. City officials, ShePower and #MLKcommUnity create accountability measures and a timeline for change based on the protesters’ comments, the #8CantWait campaign recommendations and research our local experts have gathered
3. The results of the meeting are communicated to the protesters so that they know their voices are heard
4. Community members commit to promoting legislative change
5. Conversations and accountability checks occur on a monthly basis.
I do not pretend to understand the injustice that my friends and students of color experience daily. I am more likely to understand the stress placed on police families due to my husband’s military deployment and its effects on our family.
But we don’t live in a war zone; we live in a community that should be built on trust, justice and fairness. We can no longer ignore this problem. We must face it head-on. We must work together to bring our community together.
Jennifer Scott is a mother, a veteran's spouse, a junior high school teacher and a writer of veteran stories.