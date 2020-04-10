We sing the praises of small government until we need the rapidly delivered blessings of a government so big it can provide protection and rescue from such crises as our current COVID-19 pandemic. We want a scale of financial rescue and protection that only an enormous government can quickly and nimbly deploy while we demonize and strive to starve that big government before and after its mobilization. We cannot have it both ways. Small government cannot mobilize grand protections and rescues out of thin air. The capacity for grandness of action comes only from grand programs lying and kept at the ready by vast corps of highly skilled craftsmen, technicians and managers steadily maintaining such programs for the time of sudden need. Such programs need constantly maintained supply lines kept at the ready for sudden activation. To decry big government then demand big government at a time of precipitous need is a hypocrisy too big to ignore.
Would we buy fleets of ambulances or tanks or aerial bombers then let them sit idle, unattended and unmaintained for years because it would cost too much and expand government staffing by too great a measure to keep them ready for action? Likewise, we expect financial help and support during times of crisis while we decry swelling national debt. Granted our recent administrations — of both parties — have created staggering levels of indebtedness, and that we all want to see lesser amounts of it. But what we want from our government, and how we want it, cannot but be realized by a government sized and scaled commensurate with the size and scale of our wants, expectations and desires.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, we want resources scaled to the need of the statistical worst case: nurses, doctors, supplies for staff and public protection, beds, equipment, space, supplies and government-sponsored science for prevention and treatment.
We want and expect our government to have expected and planned for all kinds of emergencies, and we have a record of prior crises confronted, handled and studied after the fact to know pretty much how each can be best handled. From these after action studies, we have tried and true written protocols as to how to proceed. These protocols call for a state of personnel and material preparedness that only big government can provide and maintain. Holding things in that state of maintained readiness is no small doing. Consider how massive our military machinery with its underlying government-bought scientific advances has grown to be able to meet all possible contingencies of war and national defense. And consider how willing we are to keep our military scaled up to be able to do its job instantly and effectively.
Our COVID-19 experience is now showing us how scaled up we need to be to have our public and private health care systems with their underlying public-purchased sciences do their jobs instantly and effectively. Small government can neither instantly scale up to a public health emergency as it can scale up to a military one. We’ve reached the point of national and international development where small government is but a reminiscence of a past long outgrown. We can be nostalgic for simpler times and smaller national debt, but let’s remember that sepia-toned memories are just that — memories. After the Great War, we left small government behind forever. The Second World War catapulted us forward even more. Following that, the Bretton Woods Accords — with its International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank and their myriad global derivatives — propelled us even further and irrevocably into big government. As physical chemist Ilya Prigogine proposed, the arrow of time flies in only one direction — forward. We cannot go back.
With the advantages we have now, would we really want to?
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist.