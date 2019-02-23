“If the ethical foundation is lacking, civilization collapses” — Albert Schweitzer (philosopher, theologian, French medical missionary to Equatorial Africa, musician, prisoner of war, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate).
If we don’t listen to someone like Schweitzer, to whom will we listen? Sizing things up prior to the Great War and between the wars, Schweitzer grieved the dying of public ethics and public philosophy. Starting during the Enlightenment and gaining momentum over the following century, serious discussions concerning ethics and public philosophy occurred. Emphasizing the importance of a collective buy-in of public ethics and a carefully thought out personal and public philosophy, Schweitzer wrote that the weakening of both worked toward the degrading of civilization. Writing between the wars as a despairing observer of the collapse of European moral/ethical culture leading up to the first war, he allowed that the five-generation slow-motion abandonment of the public’s pursuit of the higher good begin during the Enlightenment resulted in an equally slow-motion loss of the civilizational uplift that such enlightened pursuits had earlier delivered.
Public ethics? Public philosophy? What’re those? How often do we step back or step above to look at things from 30,000 feet and deeply think about where we’re heading as a Kern County community. CSUB held a series of reflective open to the public “who are we,” “what do we stand for” and “where are we going” meetings; why not each of us individually do the same? A deeply informed and reflective ethical beginning of year self-study resulting in a higher order “what am I and what are we all about” idea of who we are – and want to be – might take us a long way toward becoming something more noble in terms of how we treat our neighbors and multiethnic brethren. And would also allow us to combine our efforts toward doing what would make us a more forward-thinking and forward-looking ethnical and ethics-friendly place to live.
We are fortunate to have a local institution devoted exclusively to the study and application of public ethics. Thanks to the Kegley family (Drs. Jackie and Charles), Bakersfield has had its own CSUB/Kegley Institute of Ethics for nearly 30 years. Its former director laid the foundation upon which its new director is expanding its efforts and outreach. Bakersfield clearly, to its credit, has no shortage of goodness and generosity as evidenced by its almost weekly fundraisers for the benefit of this or that local group. But it also has its share of social and other crime problems that defy solution. Like any other big city, and Bakersfield is the state’s ninth largest and getting bigger, it is having its share of growing pains. As its ethnic mix multiplies, ethnicities tend to look increasing inward for fellowship and feelings of comfort and safety. As that happens, the mixture of ethnicities tends to separate on its own into enclaves, which tends to foster a me/us against them/others mentality. When we classify folks into “others,” or more cruelly “they’re not like us,” we’re headed for trouble.
Legions of studies have shown that when a mostly homogeneous society absorbs too many different ethnicities too rapidly, nasty racist tribalism sets in, and the social bonds of cohesion break down. We see it clearly in Europe with its vast and precipitous immigration from the Middle East and North Africa. Due to the evolution of our hard-wired survival brains, “different from us” means “dangerous to us.” When we see difference, we see danger; when we see danger, we huddle up for respite and security with our ethnic brethren. We can’t help it. It’s automatic and unconscious. We can’t see ourselves doing it until someone else points it out.
And here’s where public ethics and public philosophy come into play: if we stop being thinking and self-observing beings, if we stop thinking about where we are and where we’re going, if we stop thinking ethically about what’s best for the public greater good, if we lose the very capacity that raises us above the Hobbesian tribalism extant in Europe leading up to and between the two world wars, what are we?
Time to take stock and answer that question.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist.