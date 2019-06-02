I recently completed my 11th year as a volunteer reader with the Kern County Community Reading Project. Helping 7- and 8-year-olds improve their reading proficiency in local classrooms is one of the best things I have ever been a part of since my retirement from teaching.
The assignment is pretty simple, yet extremely impactful. Volunteers just need to have an hour of time to spare one day a week. After being trained in guided reading techniques — which helps kids decipher tough words and builds their confidence — readers are paired with a participating classroom, or in my case, a reading lab, to work one-on-one with children who need a little extra reading help.
The project began 20 years ago as a pilot that placed employees from The Bakersfield Californian in classrooms at two Bakersfield City School District schools. It was so well received, the program was later expanded, and today, there are nearly 300 volunteer readers spanned out across classrooms at more than 25 Kern County schools. Hundreds of loyal readers have helped thousands of students become successful readers thanks to The Californian’s vision and the support from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office over the years.
I was heartbroken to learn recently in this newspaper that a student was injured by a dog that was brought into a classroom by a fellow reading volunteer. My first thoughts were for the well-being of the little girl who was bit on the face. I hope and pray that she makes a speedy and full recovery.
Subsequently, I thought about the impact this unfortunate incident might have on the program itself. Would it withstand the pending lawsuit I read about and the surrounding negative press? I surely hope so. Ensuring young people can read well is critically important to our community as a whole.
Why? Research shows that students who are not proficient in reading by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school than proficient readers. In fact, 88 percent of students who failed to earn a high school diploma were struggling readers in third grade, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Struggling readers fall further and further behind as their schooling progresses. Therefore, addressing potential issues in second and third grade builds a good foundation for future success. The Community Reading Project does just that.
Every student who participates in the reading project is tested before their intervention and after. Year after year, the results show significant progress — typically more than seven months growth during a single semester — compared to students who are not enrolled or are not participants. At the school site I am at, our students average at least one and a half years growth each year.
As the data supports, the Kern County Community Reading Project is an extremely worthy cause and one we simply cannot afford to lose.
Karen Noriega is a Community Reading volunteer at Harding Elementary.