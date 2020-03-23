We are facing a potential economic downturn that is rivaled only by the Great Depression.
A few days ago, Steven Mnuchin mentioned a 20 percent unemployment rate, which is the highest since the Great Depression (comparatively, the next highest unemployment rate was 1982, which is half of what was feared). Policymakers and politicians don’t make these statements lightly; words have a real economic impact, and this statement is sure to have spooked business leaders and individuals throughout the economy. Comparatively, a 20 percent national unemployment rate, given current levels (and similar trends) would be close to 40 percent in Kern County (it would not reach this high, but speaks to the gravity of the situation).
We are facing a time when the global supply chain is being disrupted, and the likely consequence of the virus is to fragment the supply chain, moving it across the globe (with the potential to see reshoring back in the United States). While the repatriation of the foreign supply chain has some benefits for the American workforce, and for securing necessities, such as medicine, during global downturns, it also has some notable costs.
It most likely indicates that the days of buying cheap goods at a Walmart or a Target are gone. It most likely indicates that “next day delivery” is a thing of the past. It most likely indicates that “luxury consumption,” where every household has a refrigerator for their alcohol, is a thing of the past. How do we survive economically?
There were plenty of issues with the status quo just a few months ago: wealth inequality, socioeconomic and health inequalities and a widening gap between what politicians are doing and what people need. But, at this point, the status quo from a few months ago would be a welcome respite.
The worst potential consequence of COVID-19 is to cause further inequalities between different groups: blue collar workers, white collar workers, entrepreneurs, small business owners, franchisees and large business owners. We need to stabilize these relationships to ensure that we can successfully navigate our way through an economic situation that has little precedent. So, how do we do this?
For workers and consumers, buy and shop local whenever possible. Don’t hoard weeks worth of materials in your garage (or underground bunker), but buy for a week. Meat can and will go bad if not frozen, but oftentimes frozen food leads to incredible food waste (we forget about it). For small and large businesses, be lenient with bills that are coming due; offer extensions on rent and utilities; don’t demand repayment of auto or homeowner’s insurance immediately; prepare for failures of payment by both business and consumers, and react accordingly.
We may not prosper exiting the recession, but we can mitigate the impacts, actually promoting higher long-term growth with smart and sensible policies to our neighbors, who are suffering as we are. By coalescing and coming together as a community, we can ensure that the economic growth and revitalization we are seeing in a number of areas don’t end prematurely. We can ensure that disadvantaged pockets in our communities don’t fall further behind, and are supported during this tremendous economic burden. We can be better.
Richard Gearhart, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of economics at Cal State Bakersfield.