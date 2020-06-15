A year ago how could we have known we would be stunned now. Stunned by a frightening virus that would take so many lives, like that of my daughter’s mother who was in a local nursing home.
A year ago how could we have known we would be stunned by the shockingly vivid scene of a police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man until, as he cried “I can’t breathe,” was dead. Kneeling on our naïve belief that racism no longer exists in our country, states, cities or neighborhoods.
A year ago how could we have known that we would be stunned as we were told to stay in our apartments and homes so that we could slow the terrible march of the virus. We did so and were stunned by the economy shutting down, by so many losing their jobs, their ability to pay their rent and buy food. We were stunned that people of color, especially black Americans, have suffered most from the virus, the lack of health care, of poverty, of the economic pandemic and injustice.
Of course, this sheltering has been difficult, and as we reopen through stages, we hope to return to the familiar normal. But the normal changes constantly changes.
When I grew up in Detroit in the 1950s, the normal was conformity, as noted by books like “The Lonely Crowd,” and the normal was rotary telephones, small TV screens. And hidden, the normal was segregation as blacks were confined to their part of the city, never allowed in white neighborhoods.
Then in the 1960s, the normal changed to cool hippiness, rock and roll and protests against middle-class conformity. The new normal was freedom to be me, unless you were a person of color, who remained in the normal of racism, trapped in its walls. And this normal also existed in Bakersfield, when I came in 1961, a normal that excluded blacks and Mexicans.
So, what we think as the familiar, the normal, is always changing. More, we are the ones who are responsible for these changes. No, the normal isn’t something created by the universe or imposed on us by some outside force like gods or nature. Now the normal is in our hands to mold, to make. We are responsible for the normal.
Of course, unlike the 50s, the normal now includes smartphones, big screen TVs, electric cars and the other gizmos created by us, superb tool-makers.
But what it doesn’t yet include is a true commitment to equality, to seeing each person as an individual, to seeing each person, regardless of color, as our neighbor. My hope is that our normal will not be our familiar, comfortable normal, but a new normal with economic and racial equality and justice, with respect and compassion for all.
Jack Hernandez is a retired director of the Norman Levan Center of the Humanities at Bakersfield College.