Remember back in March and April when hospitals’ ICUs were being inundated with COVID-19 patents? The immediate response by our president was to have the hospital ships Mercy and Comfort sent to the ports of our two major cities to relieve the overcrowding.
Each of those ships had more than 1,000 bed capacities. It was demanded that one of those ships, the Comfort, be modified to take COVID-only patients. In addition, convention centers in the New York area were converted to field hospitals to care for coronavirus patients. The Evangelical Christian group Samaritan’s Purse set up a field hospital in New York’s Central Park despite criticism from the far left that the group would not provide services to a particular group of people, which was patently false.
The Emmy Award-winning governor of New York lamented that he had only 400 ventilators on hand, fearing that number was insufficient to serve 26,000 people. He would have to decide who would live or die. President Trump immediately got America’s industries, such as the Ford Motor Company, to begin emergency manufacturing of them to meet the impending demand. Now we are shipping cargo planes full of them to countries that don’t even need or want them.
PPEs including masks were being manufactured at an astounding pace. Some of those shipped from China were deemed defective. Cottage industries were born. New effective medicines such as Remdesivir were introduced in record time under Operation Warp Speed. It was used to treat President Trump who contracted the disease, and he recovered within days despite the prognostications of the liberal media.
Now we have two vaccines being deployed with a third on the way before the year’s end despite what we were told by the liberal press. Yet, the governors in New York and California were delaying deployment because they didn’t trust Trump’s vaccines' efficacies. They ordered physicians, such as those on Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, to study them — a needless delay. Now that the vaccine is being deployed, we see Congress members receiving the first doses, even by those who initially railed against them.
In California, prisoners jump the line to receive the vaccines. In the meantime, politicians can entertain donors and supporters at posh restaurants while we, the people, have to order food to-go. Outdoor dining is forbidden in Los Angeles, yet movie companies, Democrats' biggest donors, are allowed to set up huge tents to feed Hollywood stars and film crews. Outdoor dining is allowed in areas that now have blizzard-like conditions. And of course, the mask fascists are chastising the public, yet you find many of them, particularly our politicians, roaming airports and beauty salons without them. There are those who are obviously obese and have health issues such that they should be sheltering-in-place and demanding others to mask up so that they can meander the aisles of the big box stores as well as grocery stores all the while uttering their outrage.
Just now, this past Thanksgiving, we were treated to the ultimate act of kindness by the homeless centers feeding groups of people in outdoor tents, while the rest of us have rely to on Grubhub and Uber Eats for a meal. Thank goodness Californians voted to allow them to serve as private contractors. We were told the homeless population would be decimated, yet this population is growing, far exceeding expectations. Deserving citizens desperately in need of relief were offered a meager $600 while the remainder of the COVID-19 money earmarked by Congress went to Democrat pet projects and recipients.
To paraphrase Val Kilmer’s role as Doc Holliday in "Tombstone," “Their hypocrisy only goes so far.” Will the Resistance version 2.0 rear its head come Jan. 20, 2021?
Gregory Laskowski is a retired supervising criminalist with the Kern County District Attorney Forensic Science Division in Bakersfield, where he supervised the Major Crimes Unit. He has more than 30 years experience as a forensic scientist with both the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.