“Not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
— James Baldwin
The Political Science Department at Cal State Bakersfield stands in solidarity with all of our sisters, brothers and nonbinary companions in the face of oppression, systemic racism, violence and brutality.
The tragic event of May 25 has left us all feeling confused, angry and ready for change. The Political Science Department at CSUB wants to make it clear that we also feel a sense of despair as a result of the continuing violence against people of color. As a department, we stand ready to be a part of the change that needs to happen so that people of all races and ethnicities can live their lives to the fullest capacity.
The U.S. has a complicated racial past which can be uncomfortable to confront for many. This past has put communities of color, particularly our black brothers and sisters, at risk — where their day-to-day mobility and motives are questioned or treated more harshly than other groups.
The murder of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police is indicative of this. Sadly, Floyd is not alone. In the summer of 2014, the nation witnessed the young unarmed Michael Brown gunned down by St. Louis police officers.
These acts have sparked worldwide condemnation as well as massive mobilization within the black American community, which has long demanded justice, only to be ignored. Political and social mobilization, which has a long history in Kern County, should serve as a catalyst to bring about the vital institutional and societal change needed in America.
We recognize that protesting to advance the rights of people at the hands of unequal power structures can be uncomfortable and painful. However, social uprisings designed to spur political and legal change isn’t a new phenomenon in America. We have a long history where protests have been necessary to achieve a broader and fuller sense of equality and a fulfillment of the democratic principles espoused in our nation’s founding documents. Social uprisings eventually led to the passage of landmark legislation like the Civil Rights Act (1964) and the Voting Rights Act (1965) — one of the last times our country experienced sustained nationwide protests over the issue of social and racial injustice.
A quick look through history shows how uprisings and protests — the American Revolution, protests to end the Vietnam War and Stonewall — have resulted in political and social change. Most recently, protests in Ferguson, Mo., culminated in the election of the first black woman to the mayor’s office of that city. History also shows that many protests that resulted in social change haven’t always been as peaceful as many would like. Why?
During times of social upheaval and mass protest events often serve as a catalyst to air grievances — oftentimes bringing together a wide array of grievances under one protest “umbrella.” During the current protests over the murder of Mr. Floyd, people’s grievances not only include black Americans who have continued to lose their lives to police violence, but also those who have continuously been hurt by the inaction of our political leaders who consistently ignore issues that perpetuate inequality and oppression in America.
But let’s be clear, the overwhelming majority of protests happening in America and around the world today have been extremely peaceful — oftentimes with law enforcement showing solidarity with the protesters.
The pain, stress and trauma felt by communities of color today is real. We all have a role to play in reaching out, and doing the work to heal and rebuild our country into something posterity demands of us. Immediately following Floyd’s death, Bakersfield’s new Chief of Police Greg Terry released a statement condemning the actions in Minneapolis, stating that police officers “have a legal, moral, and ethical obligation to use only proper methods of arrest.” Sometimes change begins at home.
Signed by CSUB professors Michael Ault, Ph.D., Ivy A.M. Cargile, Ph.D., Gitika Commuri, Ph.D., Dirk Horn, Ph.D., Jeanine Kraybill, Ph.D., and Mark Martinez, Ph.D.