As I stepped into my classroom Friday morning, I prepared my mind for pandemonium over the pandemic. Would students walk in scared? In a panic? Spreading rumors? I admit, my own fear through the week over the coronavirus was beginning to get the best of me. My parents have underlying conditions that could make coronavirus a challenge for my family.
However, what I was met with in my classroom is the mindset I wish existed in our community — caution tempered by a knowledge that the best thing for us all is to remain calm. One student said, “I’m not worried because I know God.” Another student said, “I wish that people would realize there are some in town who actually need toilet paper, instead of just buying it all for themselves.” You would be proud of your children, East Bakersfield.
After school, I went to my local Target to buy some essentials — the amount appropriate for my three-person family, not enough to stockpile a fallout shelter. What I saw adults doing is the opposite of what I saw children in my classroom doing. I saw adults buying cart fulls of frozen vegetables and emptying shelves of sanitary supplies, household basics and even baby food.
The medicine aisle was the most alarming. Children’s Tylenol, all of it, gone. Every last box. What if a child gets a fever from a normal illness like an ear infection or the regular flu that is still impacting our community?
I thought of the mother who may have to ration the formula she has on hand because stores are out of it. I thought of the mom with a sick child who does that familiar midnight run to the store for Tylenol, only to find empty shelves and no medical help until morning. I thought of the elderly person who risked their health to go to Target and buy essentials, only to find they must return home to empty cabinets.
I’m reminded of a Bible verse, a command to the Christians in our community, but at this time it is a valuable reminder to everyone: “Let no one seek his own good, but the good of his neighbor.”
As we prepare ourselves for the worst — school closures, more cases of coronavirus and reducing our time outdoors — we need to remember our neighbor. The neighbor who may not have thought ahead, the neighbor who may not have the money to bulk buy, the neighbor who has a family of five and was already having a hard time.
Seek their good before your own. Remember them as you go to the store and buy what you believe are essentials. Don’t buy the last pack of toilet paper because you are afraid. Don’t buy the last bottle of Tylenol because you are scared. Share what you have and we will all have more. It is in all of our power to make sure that a spirit of fear doesn’t take over our community.
Stephanie Gatlin is an English teacher in Bakersfield.