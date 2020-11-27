My friend Jack is losing it. Actually, he lost it long ago, but he’s hanging in there. His was the call no one would take, and when I inadvertently answered his call, I discovered why.
Something in his wiring forces him to yell, always, at everyone, all manner of profane things. He yells, he berates, he claims to be the best and know the most about everything. He tells people (especially me) they are doomed for eternity. He quotes his Bible and spouts strong authoritarian views. These days, it’s hard to discuss religion and politics with people without getting mad, so I like Jack.
Jack doesn’t get mad, he’s always that way. And I don’t get mad at him because I understand his condition. Due to his condition, he doesn’t have friends. My personality has pushed away friends too so we became friends, so to speak. We talk, or I should say, we yell at each other, respectfully. We debate. We quote the Bible. We curse at the news and politicians. We talk about the apocalypse. It’s almost therapeutic. Even my wife is pleased. It seems the more I argue with Jack, the less I argue with her.
These days, Jack screams about a rigged election, dead people voting, God’s judgment on America and socialism. He’s been diagnosed psychotic and exhibits paranoia, among other maladies, so I think to myself, it’s OK for Jack to make crazy claims – he’s crazy! Jack has his excuse. But for the others, the enablers, the pundits, the leaders, the followers, those not disconnected from reality, who supposedly have healthy discerning skills – what’s your excuse?
It turns out, it’s easy to get paranoid, to believe in conspiracy theories. In the post-election uncertainty, what happened to Jack long ago, well it happened to me recently. I found myself watching way too much cable news, reading too much news feed. I found myself getting that feeling, that horrible feeling, of obsessiveness. I couldn’t get enough, read enough, understand enough. I found myself distrusting our processes and worrying that secret dark forces were attacking our democracy.
Before I knew it, I felt paranoid too. So I googled paranoia on WebMD to show I researched my subject. WebMD says, “If you worry your thoughts are paranoid, you probably have some anxiety rather than paranoia.” That’s a relief! Still, I might have symptoms: “Being defensive, hostile, and aggressive.” That’s the Sicilian in me. “Being easily offended.” So I’m sensitive! “Believing you are always right. Not being able to compromise, forgive, or accept criticism.” That’s America these days. “Causes of paranoia: Too little sleep, stress, drug use, etc.” I might add consuming too much 24/7 cable news or other forms of political propaganda.
There’s a non-pharmaceutical solution: The Greek scholar Euripides once said, “Question everything.” St. John: “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but test the spirits.” Conspiracy theories and paranoia abound in today’s world because we believe them. It’s not just Jack and me.
One overwrought friend talked about leaving the country due to election results. Another bought a gun. Another said he no longer trusts Fox News and only watches the One America News (OAN) propaganda outlet. Please, friends, let’s climb out of our rabbit holes! Let’s pray calmer heads prevail. Paranoid people think it’s us versus them. I’m not them, I’m us! And so are you. By the way, so are they. Thankfully, cable-induced paranoia is treatable. Turn it off! Think it through. Question everything, including yourself.
I’m further relieved when I read WebMD: “The fact you know your thoughts don’t make sense could be a sign of good mental health.” In that case, I’m pretty healthy. Jack’s bark is worse than his bite. He’s harmless. Jack has a quandary: He knows I’m doomed for eternity, but he likes me. He understands people don’t like him because he yells at them, but he keeps yelling. He knows he’s psychotic, but can’t help believing crazy stories. I like Jack, too, because in this crazy world of conspiracy theories and hateful vile, where bizarre justifications and evidence-free theories replace truth, where people do the unrighteous and call it righteous, Jack is the one person I can understand.
Sal Moretti is a retired Bakersfield superintendent and former USAF Captain. Reach him at smoretti3313@sbcglobal.net.