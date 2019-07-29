After reading the article and then going to the website regarding the front page story ("Bakersfield receives an F on most educated cities list, but improvements might be in the future," July 24), I would like to share a few ideas to create a new headline:
Bakersfield earns an A+ as one of the most intelligent and successful cities in the US
I’m sure that every school district in the city and county has a goal to provide programs and services to allow all students to graduate prepared to succeed to maximize student success.
I have a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and a master degree in education. I also completed 90 semester units past my bachelor’s degree so I have a lot of formal education. However, throughout all my scholastic education, I never had a class on “How to become personally successful.”
After teaching for a few years, I decided I wanted to learn how to become more successful so I purchased a program from Success Motivational Institute entitled “The Dynamics of Goal Setting.” One of the first things taught was the definition of success. Success is the progressive realization of predetermined worthwhile goals. To become successful, a person has to develop worthwhile goals, a plan to reach those goals and then take the action necessary to reach their goals. When you take your first step toward any of your goals you become successful. Goals create motivation, achievement, success and improve self-image.
Later I discovered a very interesting new definition that I share on a regular basis.
Some years ago the Gallup Organization did a study of success characteristics of wealthy Americans. One of the qualities of success that they discovered was the factor of intelligence. However, in the study, intelligence was not defined as a matter of high I.Q. or good grades in school. Rather, intelligence was defined as “a way of acting.” In short, if you act intelligently, you are intelligent, and if you act stupidly, you are stupid, irrespective of your grades or your I.Q.
Now here is the question, “What is an intelligent act?” How can you determine whether an act is intelligent or not, either for yourself or someone else? The answer is simple: an intelligent act is anything that you do that moves you toward a goal of your own choosing. An unintelligent act is anything that moves you away from a goal of your own choosing. And, everything counts.
Anything that you do that is consistent with your goals is, by definition, an intelligent act, and anything that you do that is inconsistent with you achieving your own self-determined goals is a stupid act. You must therefore resolve from this moment forward, to think and behave intelligently with regard to your goals.
You can obtain everything that you desire by acting intelligently.
Anyone can become more intelligent and more successful by learning two skills: become a master goal achiever and a professional manager of time.
These skills should be taught to all students starting in grade school and continuing through college. They should be offered in adult classes.
If the population of Bakersfield dedicated themselves to learning and applying these ideas, Bakersfield would earn an A+ as one of the most intelligent and successful cities in the United States. I also think we would see our grade for most educated rise significantly.
Bob Ritchey is a former math teacher at West High School and a retired real estate investment broker.