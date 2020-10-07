When I was a young girl, I enjoyed watching classic westerns. I remember seeing shamans burning incense and chanting incantations against the evil spirits who had brought sickness to their Native tribe. I also remember feeling a bit smug that, thank goodness, I had been taught to not believe in such rubbish. Sorcery, palm reading, superstition and quackery were for the uneducated. We were daughters and sons of the Enlightenment, heirs of the great thinkers: Thomas Jefferson, Voltaire, Thomas Paine. We believed in science.
As such, I am appalled today when I watch with frustration and sadness the continued promotion of testing and procedures after someone is already ill, when all common sense tells us, and the enlightened know, “Prevention is the cure.”
Was testing the answer to the Cholera epidemic? Of course not. Stopping the cause of the contagion was the key. In that case, it was caused by contaminated water, rivers close to burial sites or other water sources fouled by human and animal waste. Modern sanitation was the cure.
And so it is with colon cancer, the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, killing 50,000 people a year. Yet, every article I’ve read about Chadwick Boseman’s death ends with an encouragement for people to be tested. Tested? We should be asking, “What is the cause?” Let’s find out.
First, a caveat. In medicine, one can never say there is a definite cause and a definite cure. Rather, the closest we can get is a probable cause and a probable cure. Smoking is a good example. The correlation of smoking to lung cancer is so strong that the U.S. Surgeon General put warning labels on cigarette packs. Smoking is a probable cause of lung cancer.
Getting back to colon cancer, the evidence speaks clearly. If this kind of cancer was equally present in all areas of the world and in all ethnic groups, we would be stymied, but it isn’t. In the book, “How Not To Die,” Dr. Michael Gregor teaches us that, “While colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, in some parts of the world, it is practically unheard of. The highest rates have been recorded in Connecticut, and the lowest rates in Kampala, Uganda. A 50 fold difference! Renowned surgeon, Dennis Burkitt, spent 24 years in Uganda. Many of the hospitals Dr. Burkitt oversaw had never even seen a case of colon cancer. He eventually came to the conclusion that fiber intake was vital, as most Ugandans ate diets centered around whole plant foods. And fiber isn’t the only thing found in whole plant foods that’s missing from processed and animal based foods. A natural compound called phytates is found in all whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds. Phytates have been shown to detoxify excess iron in the body, which can generate harmful free radicals. Meat contains the kind of iron (heme) particularly associated with colon cancer.”
As long ago as the 1970s, there were many studies published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute which reported what was then startling news: “There is not a single population in the world with a high meat intake which does not have a high rate of colon cancer.”
Dr. Gregor’s research also tells us the United States has 10 times more colon cancer than India. While India is famous for its healing spices, like turmeric, what foods do they put the spices on? Only about 7 percent of the population eats meat on a daily basis. What they do eat every day are dark green, leafy vegetables and legumes, such as beans, split peas, chickpeas and lentils, all packed with phytates, cancer fighting compounds.
With these examples, and many more, we can conclude a probable cause of colon cancer is a processed food and meat-based diet, and a probable prevention is a plant-based diet consisting of whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables.
Culture is a powerful thing. We are surrounded by the convenience of fast foods and the temptations of low nutrient foods like pizza and donuts (Are those cookie crumbs on your shirt, Patsy?). Though we may not be able to be perfect, our enlightened self knows better. Our enlightened self knows the health of ourselves and our children is dependent on our reasoning brain. The Age of Reason brought us the Enlightenment: education versus ignorance, science versus myth. Science says we have a rich body of knowledge to help us prevent this disease.
Boseman was a dynamic actor with a bright future. I would never say his diet was the direct cause of his cancer, or anyone else’s. However, according to the evidence, one’s risk for developing colon cancer can be greatly reduced. If we could stop the tragic death of future Bosemans simply by changing our diet, isn’t it worth a look?
Patsy Ouellette of Bakersfield is a retired teacher and longtime advocate of healthy nutrition.