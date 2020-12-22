Latinos make up a large part of the United States population and our communities continue to grow, especially in Kern County and the city of Bakersfield. Ensuring that the voting rights of all Kern County residents are not infringed upon is more important now than ever, especially in the case of Latino citizens.
As a Mexican woman born in the United States, I am often absolved of the prejudice that older generations in communities like my own encounter at the polls. Furthermore, as a permanent absentee voter, I avoid this since I do not often show up to the polls unless my mother or I failed to send in our ballots early enough.
During the 2020 presidential election, as I was scrolling through my social media accounts, I came across a tweet from a girl named Lilian. Her father had experienced deep rooted prejudice at the hands of a poll worker as he attempted to cast his ballot. When he showed up at Eastfield College in Texas for early voting on Oct. 20, this man was met with animosity and distrust. The worker questioned his ability to vote from the start, asking him whether he was positive he was eligible to do so several times. The need this worker felt to question the validity of his statements was simply uncalled for. The behavior of poll workers in this instance added to the insecurity that Latinos already feel due to the evident racism present in the American public when interacting with Latinos.
I found similar stories as I read through the comments wherein other Hispanic adolescents described similar experiences of their own and sometimes those of their parents. That brought up the idea that this could be happening in my very own community. When thinking of my former classmates and their participation in the presidential primaries — given that they were of age — I came to the realization that many of the people I knew in high school did not seem to realize how important voting truly is.
Turnout is a problem among Latino populations that affects both the young and the old. A graph from the Pew Research Center shows that the gap between eligible Latino voters and those who actually cast a ballot is increasing with each election cycle. Most of these eligible voters fall in the 18 to 30 age range, meaning these are young people not participating in their own government. In the presidential election of 2016, 70 percent of young Latino voters did not show up to the polls.
Hispanic turnout at the polls in particular has been known to drastically decrease when states implement voter identification laws. A study by the political blog Monkey Cage came to the conclusion that “Hispanics are affected the most: Turnout is 7.1 percentage points lower in general elections and 5.3 points lower in primaries in strict ID states than in other states.” This means that in the primaries, turnout among Latinos decreased by 7.1 percent and in the midterms it decreased by 5.3 percent in states that implemented these laws.
The state of California, however, allows its voters to present school IDs, utility bills and even the sample ballot that was mailed to its constituents. It begs the question why the Latino vote is not as powerful in Kern County if we do not suffer from having strict voter identification laws? The answer is in the district lines. Kern County suffers from extreme gerrymandering. Gerrymandering in this case is the redrawing of district lines in order to dilute the Latino vote, thus making our voice, which has the potential to drastically change how things are run in this county, less prominent.
Latino citizens in Kern County must be made aware of their rights and the ways in which things like redrawn districts affect their voices. We are a large part of this community and have to make sure our interests and rights are protected by the people we elect.
Alondra Orozco Romero is a first-generation Mexican-American student from east Bakersfield currently studying political science at Columbia University.