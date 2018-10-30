In this last year, the Trump Administration and Congress have separated children from their families, funneled money from the poor to the pockets of CEOs and made it more difficult for Americans with chronic health conditions to access healthcare.
For a long time, many members of the GOP have declared themselves to be people of faith. Yet, as a Christian who believes in the teachings of Jesus, I see that many are not governing in that spirit. In fact, they are hostile to it.
Many Christians in Bakersfield feel alienated by a Republican party whose policies and actions are not aligned with, and sometimes in direct opposition to, traditional Christian values, and I count myself among them. I had been a longtime GOP member, but have ceased to believe that a Republican vote matches my Christian faith. This year, I’m not voting for a party — I’m voting for the common good.
Here in Bakersfield, Vote Common Good is stopping for a revival-style rally that will bring together two unlikely groups: Democratic candidates and Evangelical voters. This rally will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Central Park at Mill Creek.
It’s easy to feel sad, angry and frustrated as people are treated unjustly and made to suffer. Yet as Christians, we must not give in to apathy. We have the chance to channel our vote into a meaningful act of faith.
This November, we have a real opportunity to change the course of history and move to a more authentic path of faith. Instead of strictly voting for Republican incumbents, we can vote for candidates who have pledged to treat people with respect, dignity and goodness. My decision about my vote is a personal and spiritual one. As Christians, we all should take the time to examine the effects of our actions — including our votes, which have ripple effects nationwide.
I hope to see many people of faith at this local rally, which promises to be both enlightening and uplifting.
Peter Wonderly is a native-born Bakersfield resident and has spent the last 24 years as an educator, teaching in continuation high school.