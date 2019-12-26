Birthdays and anniversaries have a way of seeping down into the subconscious and stirring up conflicting emotions. There's the positive feeling of having reached a milestone, which is contrasted by any problems that are snapping at your heels.
Recently on a sleepy Sunday, my thoughts were equally divided as I watched the morning crudely ripen through a backyard window. Two different frames of mind battled for attention regarding the 10th anniversary of the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch, which is a volunteer group that I founded. The pride of having cemented 10 years of service for our residents was opposed by quality-of-life concerns looming over the community.
SONW had been jolted into action near the jagged end of 2009 in an attempt to lessen the harshness of the Great Recession. The economic collapse devastated my development, as it did many parts of Bakersfield and California. The organization's primary focus is to build a stronger community by picking up litter, removing graffiti, posting appropriate eAlerts and holding informative meetings. Since its beginning, our members have picked up in excess of 26,000 pounds of debris from our streets and eliminated more than 1,300 pieces of graffiti, coupled with posting more than 2,600 eAlerts and holding 112 meetings.
Similarly, during a nighttime drive through the heart of Bakersfield, I was reminded of the city's recent noticeable achievements in the way of attracting new businesses, remodeled buildings and infrastructure projects, as well as the drawbacks such as an increase in litter, vandalism and homelessness. As a result, my thoughts began to shift between hope and apprehension. The downtown skyline seemed to reflect my somber mood. The buildings were awash in solemn moonlight, which gave them a muted, gray color. They appeared to resemble giant tombstones planted in a gloomy cemetery. I was both grateful for the accomplishments of our neighborhood group and anxious about the ongoing challenges it faces.
Years ago I observed some of the issues with which our city now struggles in downtown Los Angeles. These include such dilemmas as habitual littering, property damage and chronic homelessness.
Unfortunately, it feels as if these conditions have vaulted over the mountain passes from the southland and fanned throughout the Central Valley like a wildfire.
For example, SONW cleanups encounter persistent littering, vandalized property and homelessness. Specifically, there are local residents who litter on a regular basis, vandalism that includes property crimes, as well as a few homeless people who are sheltering in the secret folds of our streets. From discarded fast food packaging, broken bottles, old shoes and the occasional over-stuffed shopping cart rattling as it knifes through traffic, it is clear that all of these situations have become entrenched in Bakersfield.
From my experience, referring homeless individuals to an appropriate non-profit organization appears to be an effective long-term strategy. These groups are prepared to provide aid on an ongoing basis while maximizing their resources. One of the outstanding programs is run by the Bakersfield Homeless Center, which is why SONW has held 17 collections for them.
This includes children's toys, gently used clothes, canned goods and school supplies. Our contact at the center is Jeri Alvarado, a volunteer coordinator, who long ago informed us that the Bakersfield Homeless Center helps numerous families, single mothers and children, not just down-and-out men.
As individuals, we may not have the power to make dramatic improvements regarding challenging circumstances such as these. However, we can take small steps that will collectively contribute to sustainable change. For example, we can volunteer to keep our neighborhoods cleaner, report vandalism to the proper authorities and donate surplus supplies to a homeless facility. By working together toward progress in these areas, we are making an important investment in our city. One that can assist extended families in rebuilding their lives but also one that can bring healing to our community.
David Collins is an account executive with Commercial Trade, Inc., a local collection agency. He is also the founder of the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch and the moderator of the Executive Business Roundtable. He can be reached at davidcollins117@yahoo.com.