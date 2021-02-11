Barely awake and fumbling for the window, I peeked through the blinds to see the sunrise wrestling with the night. It was slowly wringing all the darkness out of an ancient sky. The entire landscape was being overrun by the new sun, which seemed to be laughing as it rose.
I had gotten up early on a Saturday morning to prepare for a neighborhood cleanup. It was being sponsored by the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch, which is a community group that I founded. The supplies for the event needed to be organized and then packed into my car. These included such items as trash bags, gloves, paint to cover graffiti and courtesy water bottles in an ice chest.
Typically, I start cleaning about 45 minutes before the other volunteers arrive. This allows me to cover the areas with higher traffic volume. Afterward, I meet the participants underneath South Oswell Neighborhood Watch’s Adopt-A-Highway sign. For special campaigns, the turnout usually generates larger groups that can be peppered with moms, dads, kids and grandparents. Often, though, just a few masked regulars suddenly drive up, roll out of their vehicles and start sweeping down the street harvesting litter.
By far, the most important issue when conducting a community cleanup is safety, COVID-19 and otherwise. As a result, I emphasize the “ABCs of pedestrian safety.” These include the time-tested axioms of No. 1 — always look at least twice for oncoming traffic; No. 2 — beware of your surroundings; and No. 3 — constantly prepare an escape plan.
During cleanup activities, volunteers can face any number of safety hazards. For example, at the end of a recently “flash cleanup,” a herd of bicyclists came crashing around a corner. They were riding against traffic and steamrolled through the spot where I was working. Fortunately, I was warned by the sound of their tires spinning up graveling from the gutter. As they jetted by me, the lead rider yelled for me to “get out of the way.” Also, my community houses a few wide-eyed skateboarders who like to blast down our sidewalks, rocketing inches away from startled pedestrians. There are even a fistful of drivers who create dangerous conditions by speeding around our streets or exploding in circles with a crescendo of squealing tires and smoke.
Helping to keep my development clean was only one of the reasons I started the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch. It was also intended to promote community pride, which is why South Oswell Neighborhood Watch includes a number of service drives in our program. Our members have collected hundreds of consumer batteries that are taken to Hazardous Waste for proper disposal, as well as gathered canned food, clothes and children’s books for the Bakersfield Homeless Center. Other projects have included recycling eye glasses for the disadvantaged and organizing neighborhood meetings.
Ultimately, the hours that I have spent volunteering in my neighborhood have made it look cleaner and feel safer. It has also allowed me the opportunity of making new friends. In this age of acrimony, giving back has led me to realize that contentment can be pursued by finding a sense of balance for one’s life. For me, this equilibrium can be described as the tension between striving to earn a living for today and savoring my blessings as if tomorrow’s my last.
David Collins is an account executive with Commercial Trade Inc., which is a local collection agency. He is also the founder of the South Oswell Neighborhood Watch and the moderator of the Executive Business Roundtable. He can be reached at davidcollins117@yahoo.com.