People of Bakersfield, we really need your help right now. We need to work together to stop the spread of this unseen virus by following the guidelines of the Kern County Public Health Services Department and the Centers for Disease Control. As the weather improves each day, it is normal to take children to the park and play basketball and other sports with your friends. These are not normal times, so by making some adjustments now, you will all be able to do things you enjoy sooner rather than later.
All 60 parks and restrooms throughout the city of Bakersfield were built for public enjoyment and are currently open. However, to reduce the risk of community spread of the novel coronavirus and to help maintain the safety of residents, the city has made several operational changes and has removed or blocked off some of the features that you have previously enjoyed with friends, family and neighbors. Currently, the following facilities and features are closed to the public:
- Community centers (MLK and Silver Creek): These facilities are closed for general programming; however, meal service is being provided from 1 to 4 p.m. at MLK.
- Playground equipment: The playgrounds must be closed to reduce the potential spread of the virus. We do not have the ability to fence all of these facilities, so we ask for the community’s help in respecting the signage that is now in place.
- Play courts: Basketball, tennis and pickleball courts are closed because these activities do now allow for appropriate social distancing.
- All sports parks are closed including Aera Park, Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and Mesa Marin Sports Complex. Fields at Wayside, Beach, Patriots and Yokuts parks are also closed.
Please, take a walk, ride a bike, jog along the Kern River Parkway. The Kern River Parkway — commonly known as the bike path — is more than 32 miles long, so there is plenty of room to spread out and enjoy. Remember that during this health crisis, it is important to keep a minimum distance of six feet and to avoid touching surfaces such as playgrounds, drinking fountains, benches and picnic tables.
City park staff are doing the best they can to keep parks open and as clean as possible, but they cannot be everywhere every minute. Here are some things you can do to help when visiting a park:
- Keep at least a 6-foot distance from others. Always
- Avoid picnics, groups, meet-ups or gatherings of any kind
- Bring your own water; avoid single-use bottles to reduce trash in the parks
- Bring your own hand sanitizers and use them often
- Avoid touching any surfaces such as playgrounds, tables, benches, hand railings and doors/gates
- Keep your dogs on a leash at all times, unless in an area designated for off-leash use. Check our website www.bakersfieldparks.us for a list of dog parks.
Most of all, be safe and stay healthy for your family, your friends and your community.
Dianne Hoover is the director of the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department.